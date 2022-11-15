Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florence News Journal
Micky Finn’s to open third location
Rick Havekost, owner of Micky Finn’s One Stop Party Shop, announced last week that the business will open a third location on North Williston Road, across from the recently opened Buc-ee’s Travel Center, in the spring of next year. “We’re extremely excited about this new location,” said Havekost....
cityofflorence.com
Florence City Council News
Yesterday at the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin presented a proclamation to Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and a key to the city, recognizing her profound impact on the community and to commend her for her notable contributions to Florence. Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore also received a service plaque for her time served on council from August 1, 2016 – November 21, 2022.
Company expansion in Georgetown to create 100 new jobs
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The expansion of a Georgetown County engineering and manufacturing firm is expected to bring an $18 million investment and nearly 100 new jobs. Envirosep, which produces “Modular Central Plants and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer andenergy recovery systems,” plans to add a new 100,000 square foot building at its Georgetown Headquarters. […]
myhorrynews.com
'Let's move on': Horry County leaders hold line on flood ordinance
Horry County Council won’t change the county’s flood ordinance — at least for now. Despite one councilman saying he would ask his peers to reconsider their decision against lowering the building height requirements in county flood zones, that didn’t happen Tuesday. The standards remain unchanged. “We...
wpde.com
$18M Envirosep expansion to bring up to 100 new jobs to Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New jobs are coming to Georgetown County. Engineering and manufacturing company Envirosep is building a new 100,000 sq. ft. four-story building to be used to create Modular Central Plants and Skidded Mechanical Systems. “Having the ability to factory manufacture multistory modular systems up to...
wpde.com
Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
WMBF
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
wpde.com
'Reach out to us:' Apply to receive up to $1,500 for repairs from Hurricane Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors is helping people whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian. The group is giving away $100,000 in grant money to people in Horry and Florence counties. People can apply for up to $1,500 to put towards repairs or compensation...
myhorrynews.com
'We’re disappointed': Horry leaders move Little River boardwalk funding to equestrian center
Proponents of building a waterfront boardwalk in Little River saw a setback this month when Horry County Council voted to shift nearly $8 million earmarked for the project to a proposed equestrian center in the western part of the county. Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the North Strand, said he...
wpde.com
Students taking part in Darlington art contest with meaningful purpose
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Students are taking part in an art contest in Darlington aimed at establishing a city-wide arts program. Merry Morgan Smith wanted to get more students involved in the arts. So, she and others spearheaded a project to give a fresh look to an old, rundown...
communitytimessc.com
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson Wins Florence City Council District One
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson will now represent Florence City Council District One after beating out Republican Joey McMillan with 1,431 votes to 1,228. Nesmith-Jackson won after five runs for Florence City Council. “My commitment to my community, my service, my partnerships, my experience, my talents, I bring to City Council with me. I will continue to serve the needs of our youth and elderly,” stated Nesmith-Jackson. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson went on to say “Imagine our communities thriving with opportunities and resources.
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
WMBF
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The company that constructed the Highway 31 extension is suing Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Flatiron Constructors filed the lawsuit earlier this month claiming that the SCDOT hindered the company’s work on the project, which caused the company to not meet its deadline and be fined for missing key dates in the contract.
wpde.com
City, community honors former Florence city councilwoman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence and community honored Pat Gibson Hye-Moore Monday on her last day on the council for her dedication and commitment. Hye-Moore decided not to seek re-election for health reasons. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gave Moore a key to the city, a plaque...
Car crashes through fence, hits home in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed through a fence Wednesday and hit a home in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive, HCFR said. Two cars crashed and one of the vehicles drove through a fence, hit a shed […]
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
wpde.com
Clear your plate not your wallet: Horry County Thanksgiving grocery list under $50
WPDE — Thanksgiving is just nine days away and that means people are getting ready to put together their Thanksgiving family feasts. However, with inflation increasing nearly 8% from October 2021 to October 2022, you can expect a higher price tag when it comes to feeding your family this turkey day.
Comments / 0