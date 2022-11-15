Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into fence, shed, then home in Conway; 1 taken to hospital: Official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue asks that drivers avoid the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive in Conway, as they are responding to a two-vehicle crash in which one of the involved vehicles drove through a fence, shed and ultimately struck a residence. One...
WMBF
Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11. On...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles went through...
Bennettsville man charged with murder in Nov. 2 killing of man found in car alongside road
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 32-year-old Bennettsville man with murder in the death of a man whose body was found inside a car on the side of the road on Nov. 2. Tramayne Maurice Quick of Bennettsville was arrested on Monday and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center in connection […]
wpde.com
Woman shot at Lumberton Jr. High football game taken to hospital by helicopter: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating gunfire reports that happened Wednesday night at Lumberton Senior High School’s stadium during a Lumberton Junior High School football game. Officers responded around 8 p.m. and were directed to the parking lot in front of the stadium where they found a...
Person dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 9 crash with tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Nov. 9 crash with a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hebron Dunbar Road and Dunbar Highway, SCHP said. The person […]
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
wpde.com
Person inside vehicle fled on foot following Forestbrook-area gun incident, crash: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a gun incident followed by a two-vehicle car crash. Crews responded to Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m., Wednesday. This is in the Forestbrook area. No one is reportedly injured and officers said there isn't a threat...
Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
wpde.com
School bus involved in crash on Hwy 501 in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Aynor Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:02 a.m. to S. Main Street and Highway 501. Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries...
live5news.com
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a crash which turned into a ‘gun incident’ in the Forestbrook area Wednesday morning. HCPD says someone pulled out a gun following a two-car crash on Burcale Road near Claypond Road around 4 a.m. Officers did not say...
wpde.com
Pastor opens heart, wallet to 98-year-old Florence man robbed at gunpoint
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Pastor Willie Bacote and his wife, Denise, were appalled and hurt over the robbery of a 98-year-old man last week in Florence and they wanted to do something special for him. “I talked to my wife and I said to her we’ve got to do...
wpde.com
1 injured, lanes blocked after car hits tree on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked and...
Sheriff: 2 guns, drugs seized at Marlboro County traffic safety checkpoint
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic safety checkpoint resulted in the seizure of two guns and multiple drug charges, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Thursday in the McColl area of Marlboro County, deputies said. The exact location of the incident was not released. Sgt. Billy Stubbs with the MCSO said […]
Police: 20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said. The victim was […]
wpde.com
18 wheeler hits homes, business in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler hit two houses and a business Monday morning along Highway 151 in Darlington County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials said the driver of the truck ran off the road, overcorrected and went off the road hitting the houses. Troopers said that...
wpde.com
Crash causes traffic back up on I-95 in Florence County, official confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash has caused a major traffic back up on I-95 North at mile marker 157 in Florence County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. One woman said she's been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour. Another man said traffic is just at a...
WMBF
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that shut down I-95 for hours on Tuesday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol says four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash at mile marker 156 in the northbound lanes, and it has forced crews to shut down multiple lanes.
Comments / 0