Mullins, SC

Related
WMBF

Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11. On...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

School bus involved in crash on Hwy 501 in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Aynor Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:02 a.m. to S. Main Street and Highway 501. Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

1 injured, lanes blocked after car hits tree on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked and...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

18 wheeler hits homes, business in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler hit two houses and a business Monday morning along Highway 151 in Darlington County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials said the driver of the truck ran off the road, overcorrected and went off the road hitting the houses. Troopers said that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

