Carson City, NV

2news.com

Family Resource Centers partner with nonprofits for Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Sparks and North Valleys sites of the Washoe County School District Family Resource Centers joined forces today with nonprofits The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Catholic Charities of Nevada to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. It was apparent during the giveaway that the...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Holiday Food Box Giveaway

In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

University of Nevada, Reno Launches Wool Products made from its Rafter 7 Sheep

(November 16, 2022) With the holidays just around the corner, Santa has a new, unique gift option for Nevada Wolf Pack fans that is homegrown, literally. The University of Nevada, Reno is offering a new line of Nevada Wolf Pack wool products made from Rafter 7 sheep raised by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Accepting Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards

The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners is currently accepting applications for various volunteer advisory boards. Board eligibility requirements vary. All applicants must be Douglas County residents. For a list of vacancies visit the Douglas County website at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/da0e967f/9E-54ghl7RGvuL95Bm1nPA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.douglascountynv.gov%2Fgovernment%2Fcounty_boards_and_commissions and click on “Vacancies”. Click on “Apply” to complete...
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar

Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

News from the Churchill County School District

Kirsten Ritchie’s freshmen biology class took a non-traditional exam to wrap up their unit. Ritchie transformed her lab into a hands-on testing space. “I like to give non-traditional exams to reduce testing anxiety and create a visual environment to test my students,” Ritchie said. Students rotated through six...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City

Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

No More Babies at Saint Mary's: Community Reaction

After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Now, all current and future patients have to transfer somewhere else. It'll have a big impact on Northern Nevada's medical community, and for the families planning to deliver there, including one local mom, who says she's heartbroken.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV

