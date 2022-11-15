ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 2

Lisa Sasseville
2d ago

having a child who lived through RSV my recommendation is DON'T let anyone but close friends and family in. my child is 33 now and I did that way back then. you do what you need to protect your child

2
 

NECN

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Winter Storm To Overspread NH

The first widespread winter storm of the season will overspread New Hampshire tonight. Wet snow is expected to change to rain early tomorrow in the southern part of the state. However, north and west of Concord it’s likely to remain snow with an accumulation of three-to-six inches possible. One-to-three inches is possible from the southwestern part of the state through the Merrimack Valley and into the Lakes Region.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Visitors and locals find plenty to do, see and eat in Durham, NH

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fall in Durham, NH, likely brings to mind students bustling around the campus of the University of New Hampshire. But there’s more to be found in this college town, not far from Portsmouth and a little more than an hour’s drive from Boston. Shayna...
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

