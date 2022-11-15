Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
ClutchPoints
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Cooper Kupp news
Star receiver Cooper Kupp left Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals early with an injury. The injury didn’t look good at the time. Now, after further examination, the Los Angeles Rams will likely be without the reigning Super Bowl MVP for a while. Adam Schefter of ESPN...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
NFL
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope...
ClutchPoints
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts
They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
LA offense suffers more losses after Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford injuries
The revolving door of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen continued to spin after an MCL injury for guard Chandler Brewer and blood clot issues for tackle Alaric Jackson will sideline them for significant amounts of time, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Pro Football Focus insider Ari Meirov. The...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
ClutchPoints
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
We’ve reached Week 11 in the NFL and fantasy football, and there could be some interesting quarterback choices to make with Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, and Tom Brady on a bye. That brings us to the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for fantasy football. Which players should be slotted in which group? […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker
Having football on our TVs from early Sunday morning until Sunday night was a great way to end the weekend, and that slot of games produced plenty of surprising outcomes that impact the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday night’s divisional matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons produced some fireworks, both the Detroit […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Carson Wentz gets update ahead of Week 11, but it’s Taylor Heinicke for Commanders vs. Texans
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been cleared to begin throwing as he rehabs from injury, per John Keim. However, he has not yet been cleared to return to practice. Keim also reports that head coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start for the Commanders in Week 11. Heinicke and Washington are fresh […] The post Carson Wentz gets update ahead of Week 11, but it’s Taylor Heinicke for Commanders vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Mac Jones reveals major realizations after ‘full audit’ during Patriots’ bye week
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones underwent what he described as a “full audit” of himself during the bye week. Through the first half of his second season, Jones has struggled, throwing 1,140 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 76 passer rating in six games after an ankle injury cost him three games. […] The post Mac Jones reveals major realizations after ‘full audit’ during Patriots’ bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind Packers’ victory over Cowboys
Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and discussed the team’s recent win over the Dallas Cowboys. “When it comes to the team, I feel like Christian Watson, his performance kind of took that 800 pound gorilla off his back probably,” Aaron Rodgers said. “For our team, it has […] The post Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind Packers’ victory over Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who had primarily served as a special teams contributor, did not spend a long time without a job in the league. According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Houston Texans claimed Rodgers off of waivers on Wednesday. A large part of the motivation […] The post Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, out for at least 4 weeks
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on his injured right ankle and will miss at least four weeks, coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0