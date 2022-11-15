ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local GPAC teams earn NAIA Tournament berths

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a22s6_0jAqBh7200

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The regular season for a handful of our fall NAIA sports have come to a close and the page has been turned to the postseason where a few local squads aim to write the newest chapter of their playoff success.

In volleyball, the #8 Northwestern Red Raiders earned an at-large bid to the women’s volleyball national tournament. Northwestern will host Philander Smith College out of Arkansas. The Panthers went 22-9 this season while going 9-3 in road games.

For the Raiders, this is the third consecutive season the team has earned a home game in the opening round. They have swept their opponent in the last two matches. This is also the sixth consecutive appearance for the team under head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch and their 18th time in the national tournament.

Northwestern will host Philander Smith College on Saturday, November 19th at 5:00pm.

In the women’s soccer tournament, Briar Cliff earned an at-large bid as the three-seed in the Spring Arbor bracket. The Chargers, who are receiving votes in the final Coaches’ Top-25 poll, finished second in the GPAC regular season standings but fell to Hastings in the GPAC Postseason Tournament semifinals.

They’ll play the second-seeded Cumberland Phoenix with the hope of winning the program’s first-ever NAIA tournament game. The game will take place in Spring Arbor, Mich. on November 17th at 5:00pm.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

