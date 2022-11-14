ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Jason Foster, The Sporting News ATL Harris II Strider Donovan
Paul Newberry, The Associated Press ATL Harris II Strider Donovan
Meg Rowley, FanGraphs AZ Harris II Strider Donovan
Zach Buchanan, The Athletic AZ Strider Harris II Donovan
Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI Harris II Strider Donovan
Eugen McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Harris II Strider Donovan
Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Harris II Strider Donovan
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Strider Harris II Donovan
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Harris II Strider McCarthy
Kevin Henry, Rox Pile COL Harris II Strider Donovan
Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Harris II Diaz Cruz
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN LA Harris II Strider Donovan
Jon Heyman, MLB Network MIA Strider Harris II Donovan
Mari Montes, El Extrabase MIA Harris II Strider Cruz
Andrew Wagner, Forbes Sports MIL Harris II Strider Donovan
Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Strider Harris II Lodolo
Deesha Thosar, Fox Sports NY Harris II Strider Donovan
Will Sammon, The Athletic NY Harris II Strider McCarthy
Keith Law, The Athletic PHI Strider Harris II McCarthy
Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Strider Harris II Donovan
Justice delos Santos, MLB.com PIT Harris II Strider Donovan
Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Strider Harris II Donovan
Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD Harris II Strider Donovan
John Maffei, Union-Tribune SD Harris II Strider Donovan
Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Harris II Strider Donovan
Evan Webeck, Bay Area News Group SF Harris II Strider McCarthy
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Harris II Strider Donovan
Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Strider Harris II Donovan
Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS Harris II Strider Lodolo
Joe Trezza, MLB.com WAS Harris II Strider Donovan

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

