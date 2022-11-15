Read full article on original website
Palm Coast Sues Holland Park’s Splash Pad Contractors as Losses Reach $1.4 Million and Rising
The Palm Coast City Council today cleared the way for a civil lawsuit against several contractors involved in the construction of the splash pad at Holland Park that opened only for a few months before it shut down. After a divided council approved its construction in 2019, the splash pad...
$1.8 Million Waterfront Park Construction Begins, Closing Some Access Points
Detours go in effect at Palm Coast’s popular Waterfront park on Thursday (Nov. 17), closing some access points, as a two-phase, $1.8 million construction project to enhance various parts of the park begins. The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District...
Flagler Beach City Election Already Shaping Into Most Contested In 19 Years, Signaling Disquiet
The window to run for Flagler Beach City Commission’s two seats in March hasn’t been opened for a day yet, and already the election is shaping into the most competitive in 19 years. Two seats are up: those of incumbents Deborah Phillips and Ken Bryan. Both are running...
Arrested Over School-Shooting Threats, ITMS 6th Grader Had Secured Gloves and Was Looking for a Gun
It has been a while–a year and a week, to be precise–since a Flagler County student was arrested for allegedly making death threats involving a school. That lull came to an end today when a 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle school girl was arrested and charged before dawn with a felony count of threatening a mass shooting.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Tuesday NightPartly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds...
Patricidal Richard Dunn Is Allowed Out of Psychiatric Hospital and Back to Halfway House
Richard Dunn, the former Palm Coast resident found not guilty by reason of insanity in the gruesome killing of his elderly father in 2006, will be allowed out of a state psychiatric hospital and back to the Daytona Beach halfway house where he lived for several years before he started acting bizarrely again a year ago.
Flagler Public Library Launches Festival of Trees
This year’s “Holly” Day Festival of Trees at the Flagler County Public Library Palm Coast Main Branch is early, because Thanksgiving falls on the last Thursday of the month. The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday, November 18. “We feature many trees that are decorated by local...
