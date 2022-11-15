ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rascal Flatts’s Gary LeVox makes Hawai’i debut in February

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lead singer of country-pop band Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox, makes his debut in Hawai’i as a solo artist. LeVox, one of country music’s most awarded performers, is stepping out on his own.

LeVox will be performing at the Aloha Stadium on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Special guests will be Hawai’i artists Kapena, Kaleae Parish, Kalena Ku and Dita Holifield. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Rascal Flatts earned 17 number one hits with over 23.4 million albums sold since their 2000 debut. The band also earned over 40 trophies from music institutions like ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA and People’s Choice.

LeVox will be performing from his new solo album, “Get Down Like That”, and will be reviving some of Rascal Flatts’s powerhouse hits, “What Hurts The Most”, “Life Is A Highway”, “My Wish”, “Bless The Broken Road” and “Summer Nights”.

Multi-Country Award Winning Group Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary Levox makes his Hawaii Debut

The lead singer of Multi-Country Music Award-wining group RASCAL FLATTS, Gary LeVox, will be making his Hawaii debut on Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Aloha Stadium. Arguably one of the world's most successful and distinguishable voices in music today, LeVox will be performing the former groups powerhouse hits like "What Hurts The Most", "Life Is A Highway", "My Wish", "Bless The Broken Road" , "Summer Nights", and new music from LeVox solo album "Get Down Like That."
