Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
British envoy: UK ‘looking closely’ at trade with US absent major agreement
Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to Washington, says the United Kingdom is not holding its breath for a free trade agreement with the U.S. in the wake of Brexit, a rare thorn in the “special” relationship. While the Biden administration has eased U.S. tariffs on steel and...
Kerry: Formal climate talks between US and China have resumed at UN summit
US climate envoy John Kerry confirmed to CNN that formal climate talks with China have restarted at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt, lifting a months-long freeze on negotiations
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden said following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia Monday that he doesn’t think China is preparing to invade Taiwan.
Reporter says she was knocked off balance when she shouted question about human rights ahead of Biden-Xi meeting
A White House pool reporter says she was knocked off balance Monday when she tried to shout a question about human rights ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. ABC News producer Molly Nagle said she tried to shout a question about whether Biden...
China's Xi: Nuclear wars cannot be fought in Ukraine -China foreign minister
BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Indonesia, said nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear wars cannot be fought, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign minister.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president cancelled
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping has been cancelled amid disruption caused to the G20 summit in Indonesia after a missile strike in Poland.Downing Street blamed timetable disruption resulting from the shock incident for squeezing the Xi talks out of the PM’s schedule, but declined to say which side had cancelled the meeting.Plans for the meeting on the margins of the Bali summit, announced at the last minute on Tuesday, sparked alarm among Conservative China hawks, who feared Mr Sunak was going soft on Beijing.It came after Mr Sunak signalled that he would not press ahead...
China backs Glasgow language on warming targets for COP27 deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Monday that Beijing would like a COP27 deal that contains language similar to last year's agreement in Glasgow on targets for limiting global warming, and was not opposed to mentioning 1.5 degree Celsius.
CNBC
Biden sees no need for 'a new Cold War' with China after three-hour meeting with Xi Jinping
U.S. President Joe Biden said there "need not be a new Cold War" between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. "I don't think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan," said Biden, despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military...
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks.
US News and World Report
EU Tells COP27 It Will Increase Climate Ambition
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year's United Nations summit. The announcement by the world's third biggest polluter - after...
BBC
COP27: Brazil is back on the world stage, Lula tells climate summit
Brazil is back, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has told rapturous crowds at the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt. Walking into a room of supporters singing his name, Lula promised to restore the Amazon rainforest and chase down climate criminals. Huge numbers gathered to see him speak,...
