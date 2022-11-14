Read full article on original website
Tom Campbell: Silent majority shouted, moderates should do the same
The post-election postmortems are still trying to sort it out. The midterm elections were supposed to be a Republican rout. The Republicans were the ones routed and the finger pointing as to who to blame has ramped up. The former president accepts no responsibility, even though many in his own party lay much of the blame at his feet. And this time when he announced he’s running for president there aren’t so many genuflecting in obeisance as before. A radio interviewer asked my opinion as to why Republicans had such a bad election. ...
Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition case moves to closing arguments
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors Friday in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments will begin in Washington...
Lauren Boebert Declares Herself Winner of Colorado Race That’s Too Close to Call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) declared herself the winner of her congressional race Thursday evening, despite the race heading to an automatic recount. While media outlets, including The Associated Press, have deemed the race far too close to be called, the MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she’s the victor, while only being ahead of Democrat opponent Adam Frisch by around 550 votes. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she...
Star Parker: Student loan forgiveness meets rule of law
President Joe Biden’s $400 billion 2022 election bribe — also known as student loan forgiveness — has been now stopped in its tracks on two fronts. First, in Texas, federal district court Judge Mark Pittman, one of nearly 300 federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled the initiative unconstitutional. The judge rejected Biden’s claim that the 2003 Heroes Act gives him authority to wipe out these loans. That act, per the judge, was about loan assistance for military personal during war or other...
