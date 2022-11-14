Read full article on original website
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Youngkin discusses state education debate during Southwest Virginia visit
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited Southwest Virginia Thursday. At noon, the First Lady presented the sixth and final of 2022’s Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. The award recognizes the special qualities and achievements of Virginians across the state […]
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap
The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”. Virginia’s “Commonwealth...
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
$3.1 million in block grants to bring housing rehab, potable water to three Southwest VA localities
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. […]
993thex.com
$2.5 million community development grants headed to Southwest Virginia
$2.5 million in community development grants are headed to two Southwest Virginia localities. According to Governor Youngkin, the community development block grants aim to improve community-identified needs, including housing and sewer infrastructure. Dickenson County will receive nearly $1.5 million for the Trammel Revitalization Project, a housing rehabilitation project in a...
Johnson City Press
Five far SWVA local election counts certified
GATE CITY – Election officials settled five town elections in far Southwest Virginia Tuesday. Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said election officials completed their canvass of write-in ballots and mailed ballots for the winning candidates in town council races in Clinchport, Duffield and Nickelsville. Preliminary results were posted on the state Department of Elections website Tuesday.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Youngkin proposes new history standards, critics say it is politically motivated
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new draft policy that would update the standards of learning when it comes to teaching history in Virginia classrooms. However, critics are calling the policies "politically motivated" and have accused the administration of glossing over difficult parts of American history. "It's...
Bristol Casino October revenues hold steady
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol Hard Rock Casino is settling into a fairly steady monthly revenue stream, with October’s overall “adjusted gross revenue” (AGR) down just over 1% from September’s take. The month’s report means gamblers have most likely wagered more than $500 million since the casino opened in early July, given average payout […]
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
