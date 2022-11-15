ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Vestavia Hills hotel expected to be torn down in January 2023

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — Vestavia Hills city leaders are moving forward on redevelopment plans for Montgomery Highway. In January, the city plans to tear down the former Days Inn. In a press release, city leaders said improvements along this corridor have long been a "top priority" for city...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue

Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Vestavia Hills hosts fire departments from across southeast for training inside abandoned Days Inn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Vestavia Hills Fire Department utilized the soon-to-be demolished Days Inn off of Highway 31 to host a rare training opportunity. The city of Vestavia Hills recently purchased the Days Inn property located at 1485 Montgomery Highway. While the property is slated for demolition in the upcoming months, the fire department used the building to host "Hot Hotel" training.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
sylacauganews.com

Chambless King presents master plan, catalyst project for new Sylacauga Parks and Rec developments

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – In the Council chambers of City Hall on Thursday evening, Nov. 10, representatives from Chambless King architecture firm and Brailsford & Dunlavey consulting firm presented the results of the Recreation Master Plan survey as well as unveiled the initial plans of the catalyst project for a new Parks and Recreation multi-purpose site.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park

NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park

There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

