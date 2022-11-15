Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
ABC 33/40 News
Vestavia Hills hotel expected to be torn down in January 2023
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — Vestavia Hills city leaders are moving forward on redevelopment plans for Montgomery Highway. In January, the city plans to tear down the former Days Inn. In a press release, city leaders said improvements along this corridor have long been a "top priority" for city...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves millions of dollars for Pratt City redevelopment
PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pratt City is getting millions of dollars to build dozens of affordable homes. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to allocate the money. City leaders said they plan to break ground in North Pratt in early December to start building 52 new homes. The...
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
wbrc.com
New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
Urban League offers rent and utility assistance programs ahead of winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are in for another cold night and this recent drop in temperatures comes as many struggle to keep up high prices for basic essentials. Between inflation and high gas prices it’s expensive to live right now and now this cold snap ahead of winter has many families struggling to pay […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills hosts fire departments from across southeast for training inside abandoned Days Inn
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Vestavia Hills Fire Department utilized the soon-to-be demolished Days Inn off of Highway 31 to host a rare training opportunity. The city of Vestavia Hills recently purchased the Days Inn property located at 1485 Montgomery Highway. While the property is slated for demolition in the upcoming months, the fire department used the building to host "Hot Hotel" training.
sylacauganews.com
Chambless King presents master plan, catalyst project for new Sylacauga Parks and Rec developments
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – In the Council chambers of City Hall on Thursday evening, Nov. 10, representatives from Chambless King architecture firm and Brailsford & Dunlavey consulting firm presented the results of the Recreation Master Plan survey as well as unveiled the initial plans of the catalyst project for a new Parks and Recreation multi-purpose site.
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
Shelby Reporter
County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park
NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
Bham Now
Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park
There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
wvtm13.com
Neighbors happy to see city leaders fixing extreme flooding issue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wet weather over Tuesday night could put some homeowners in Birmingham on edge as flooding can be a problem, but the city leaders are trying to fix that. The city recently got approved for FEMA funds to fix storm drains across the city. Flooding in the...
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham residents seeing string of car break-ins, smashed windows
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Birmingham residents said their parking lot is being targeted by thieves, sending WBRC multiple pictures of proof. Residents tell WBRC that seven different cars, from the same lot, were smashed into in the last week. But, residents say the thieves aren’t taking any expensive items,...
The city of Pelham relocates Fire Station No. 3, officials address concern
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today marks the grand opening of Pelham’s newly relocated Fire Station No. 3- a brand new state of the art facility. This new station replaces its previous location on Highway 52. With the relocation some may have concerns of what this means for those near the previous location. City officials tell […]
Upcoming Christmas events in the Trussville Tribune coverage area
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Upcoming Christmas events in The Trussville Tribune coverage area: TRUSSVILLE Christmas Parade (December 10, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm) We hope you will join us for the 2022 Christmas Parade as it passes through historic Downtown Trussville. This is a free event for the citizens of […]
