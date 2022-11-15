TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of it's new $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The 52,000 square foot center will house all the Cherokee Nation's language programs in one place for the first time. The Tahlequah Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program for adult language learners, a team of translators and more will all be located at the language center.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO