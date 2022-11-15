ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

New Planned Parenthood health center opens in Lawton, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is launching a new health center in Lawton, Oklahoma, marking the organization's expansion into the southwestern region of the state. "The Lawton location brings access to reproductive health care much closer to home for patients in a part of the state...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McLain High School to implement clear backpack policy after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School for Science and Technology announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy beginning November 28 this year. They ask that students take note of the backpack requirements. MHS says the school will provide an appropriate backpack for those in need. Students...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

What's the city's plan to replace old fire department equipment?

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed the next generation of firefighters. “With the graduation of this class, we are less than 8 people short of our total authorized group of 745," said Fire Chief Michael Baker. The 22 new firefighters spent nearly six months learning...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening

TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation opens $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of it's new $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The 52,000 square foot center will house all the Cherokee Nation's language programs in one place for the first time. The Tahlequah Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program for adult language learners, a team of translators and more will all be located at the language center.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs students enter 2nd week of distance learning due to lack of water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will continue virtual learning Tuesday due to a continuing lack of water. The town has been dealing with water issues since the middle of summer. The water shortage is the result of OG&E not providing enough power to the pumping station, according...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

2023 USA Gymnastics Championships estimated to bring $3M to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Sports Commission announced Green Country as the host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships next summer. The BOK Center and Cox Business Center will welcome more than 1,600 of the nation’s top gymnasts and coaches. This USA Gymnastics Championship is estimated to bring...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy