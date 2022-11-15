Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Bynum pledges to get $1 million to fund Tulsa's first mental health recovery center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the city will work to get $1 million to fund and create Tulsa’s first mental health urgent recovery center. In recent years, the U.S. has seen an unprecedented mental health crisis. In Tulsa, the crisis is heavily impacting youth.
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
KTUL
New Planned Parenthood health center opens in Lawton, Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is launching a new health center in Lawton, Oklahoma, marking the organization's expansion into the southwestern region of the state. "The Lawton location brings access to reproductive health care much closer to home for patients in a part of the state...
KTUL
Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into locker room during game at Oral Roberts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke into a locker room during a basketball game at Oral Roberts University. Police say during a men's basketball game at ORU on Nov. 11, a man entered a secure area and gained access to the locker room where he stole personal items from some of the players.
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
KTUL
McLain High School to implement clear backpack policy after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School for Science and Technology announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy beginning November 28 this year. They ask that students take note of the backpack requirements. MHS says the school will provide an appropriate backpack for those in need. Students...
KTUL
What's the city's plan to replace old fire department equipment?
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed the next generation of firefighters. “With the graduation of this class, we are less than 8 people short of our total authorized group of 745," said Fire Chief Michael Baker. The 22 new firefighters spent nearly six months learning...
KTUL
Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2009 manslaughter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter today. On Christmas Eve, 2009, Steven Wade Jameson was driving on State Highway 51, west of Sand Springs, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The victims inside the other...
KTUL
Crews to continue excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4 sets of remains exhumed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews continued hand excavation today at Oaklawn Cemetery on one of the graves in the western block. Since October 26, twenty-six burials have been found and four sets of remains, one of which was found with a gunshot wound, have been exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.
KTUL
GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum announces initiatives at State of the City to fight homelessness in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An increase in evictions, an influx of mental health crises, and COVID-19. Those are some reasons Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says more Tulsans are experiencing homelessness. "The City has a part to play in this and we will," he said. Over the past two years,...
KTUL
Bristow man found guilty for murdering ex-girlfriend's new partner in 2018
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, a Bristow man was found guilty of murdering a former girlfriend's new dating partner in 2018, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Justin Dale Little, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country, Johnson said. On April 22, 2018, the victim was...
KTUL
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
KTUL
Beggs Public Schools returns to in-person classes after 7 virtual days due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public School students will be returning to in-person classes on Wednesday, after going virtual since Nov. 7 due to no water. BPS first canceled classes on Friday, Nov. 4 due to no water, but the district said it would reschedule a virtual day for Friday, Nov. 18.
KTUL
'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening
TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of it's new $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The 52,000 square foot center will house all the Cherokee Nation's language programs in one place for the first time. The Tahlequah Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program for adult language learners, a team of translators and more will all be located at the language center.
KTUL
Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
KTUL
Beggs students enter 2nd week of distance learning due to lack of water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will continue virtual learning Tuesday due to a continuing lack of water. The town has been dealing with water issues since the middle of summer. The water shortage is the result of OG&E not providing enough power to the pumping station, according...
KTUL
2023 USA Gymnastics Championships estimated to bring $3M to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Sports Commission announced Green Country as the host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships next summer. The BOK Center and Cox Business Center will welcome more than 1,600 of the nation’s top gymnasts and coaches. This USA Gymnastics Championship is estimated to bring...
Comments / 0