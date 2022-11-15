Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council nixes Dirty Boyz trash hauling license
Rawlins City Council Tuesday night revoked the trash hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation. The reason: Dirty Boyz is violating the ordinance requiring commercial trash haulers to take municipal waste collected in the city to the the solid waste transfer station. The flow control ordinance was put into place in 2016 as a way to pay for the state-mandated requirement of the city landfill.
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Saratoga Deer Poaching Case Set To Be Settled Out Of Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Saratoga men cited for the out-of-season killing of a deer face a settlement hearing later this month, according to the Carbon County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden ticketed Thomas Arthur of Saratoga with...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Wyoming, Boise State to Battle for Mountain Division Lead
LARAMIE -- It will be a battle for the Mountain Division lead this Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium when the Wyoming Cowboys, 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall, host the Boise State Broncos, 6-0 in the MW and 7-3 overall. The game will kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain...
Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. CSU
FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- The only number that truly mattered when the final whistle sounded Saturday night inside Canvas Stadium is one -- as in, 1-0. Wyoming moved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play after squeaking out a 14-13 victory over Colorado State. Points were at a premium in Fort Collins, but in the end, the Cowboys won -- by one.
Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night?
LARAMIE -- Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night when Boise State visits War Memorial Stadium for a first-place battle in the Mountain Division?. Andrew Peasley, who has started all 10 games at quarterback this fall, left last Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent head injury. The junior signal caller was hammered to the turf while lunging for a loose ball in the first quarter. He took another direct shot to the helmet on a scramble in the second, too.
Wyoming’s late comeback effort falls short in 76-72 loss
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes coming within a basket, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for 76-72 win to drop the Pokes to 2-1 overall on the season. Wyoming struggled from the field on the afternoon shooting 31 percent. “Missing shots is...
Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Boise State
LARAMIE -- If you had this mid-November meeting between Wyoming and Boise State circled as being the biggest game in the conference this fall, go out and buy a lottery ticket immediately. Let's be real, you didn't. I didn't. Craig Bohl didn't. Featuring one of the youngest rosters in the...
Pair of Kelly Walsh Volleyball Players Sign with Wyoming
Two Kelly Walsh athletes have officially signed on with the University of Wyoming for volleyball. Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth are both 3-time all-state selections and played big roles as the Trojans won the 4A State Championship this season. Both student-athletes will be headed to Laramie even though UW Head Coach Chad Callihan announced this week that he will be stepping down at the conclusion of the season.
