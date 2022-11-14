Read full article on original website
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Would the Boston Red Sox be willing or able to acquire one of the key pieces of the 2021 roster, one year after shipping him away?. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the last year of his deal, and could become a cap casualty, much like he was in Boston a year ago.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
MLB free agency is officially upon us, and the stove is heating up. The Angels have already been rumored to be in the running for a few of the market's top starting pitchers, which would fill one of the team's biggest needs. But they still have a need at shortstop,...
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Is Mariners Outfielder Jesse Winker a fit for the White Sox?
With the White Sox looking for a couple of outfielders to help finish off their roster for 2023, would they be interested in Jesse Winker, and what would it cost to complete a trade like this?. Winker, who will be entering his age-30 season, is set to make 8 million...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
Movement in the Dodgers off-season officially began when Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels and Trea Turner officially rejected his qualifying offer. This puts the Dodgers in a bind regarding what they prioritize more but that doesn't necessarily take them away from possibly landing Aaron Judge. Of course, Judge also...
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
iheart.com
All-Star Pitcher Signs With Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson is officially moving on from the Dodgers next season. The Angels are in agreement on a contract with the free-agent lefty Anderson, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Anderson had received a one-year, $19.65MM qualifying offer, but his deal with the Halos means he’s turning that down for a more lucrative pact.
Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country
In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
Fan turned down massive offer for Aaron Judge HR ball
The fan that caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball turned down quite the sum for it, but is still in line for a big payday. 35-year-old Cory Youmans of Dallas told Jeff Passan of ESPN that he turned down an offer of $3 million for the baseball, and plans to instead auction the baseball off.
New team reportedly enters potential Anthony Rizzo sweepstakes
First baseman Anthony Rizzo could once again find himself on the open market, this time on the heels of a successful stint with the Yankees. He faces a crucial decision in the coming days. The Yankees offered him the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer that he has until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to either accept or decline. Should he decline, he will officially become a free agent once again.
Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo makes free agency decision with multi-year deal
The three-time All-Star hit 32 home runs for the Yankees in 2022. In 465 at-bats, he had an average of .224, scored 77 runs and produced 75 RBI. There were reports the Houston Astros would make a push to sign the 12-year MLB veteran. With the multi-year signing, Rizzo will likely finish his career in New York.
Aaron Judge record HR ball to be auctioned after massive offer is rejected
The man who caught the baseball linked with Aaron Judge setting a new American League single-season record of 62 home runs is about to cash in. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Cory Youmans, a 35-year-old from Dallas, has decided to put Judge's record-setting 62nd home run baseball up for auction via the Goldin Auctions house. Youmans retrieved the historic piece of memorabilia when Judge went deep at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on Oct. 4.
Mariners' Major Trade News Will Have Positive Impact On Red Sox Moving Forward
The Seattle Mariners made a major move Wednesday afternoon. The upstart Mariners riding the momentum of earning their first playoff berth in over 20 years in 2022 added some more firepower to their lineup Wednesday as they reportedly acquired Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of pitchers.
Baseball America releases new Braves top 10 prospects list
With so much talent graduating to the majors in recent seasons, the Braves are consistently ranked near the bottom regarding farm system rankings. Oddly, however, they still seem to produce elite rookies every season. A couple of nights ago, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider finished first and second in the NL Rookie of the Year race, respectively. Both of them have already inked long-term extensions with the team, and while it’s unrealistic to expect the Braves to have another pair of first-year players come in and perform at the same level as Harris and Strider, this is an organization that has proven to be elite at developing talent throughout their minor-league system. Who knows who could be the next star to make an impact in Atlanta?
