With so much talent graduating to the majors in recent seasons, the Braves are consistently ranked near the bottom regarding farm system rankings. Oddly, however, they still seem to produce elite rookies every season. A couple of nights ago, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider finished first and second in the NL Rookie of the Year race, respectively. Both of them have already inked long-term extensions with the team, and while it’s unrealistic to expect the Braves to have another pair of first-year players come in and perform at the same level as Harris and Strider, this is an organization that has proven to be elite at developing talent throughout their minor-league system. Who knows who could be the next star to make an impact in Atlanta?

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO