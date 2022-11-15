Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets
Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Eats and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s the most wonderful time of year at Disney California Adventure Park because the Disney Festival of Holidays has returned!. The Festival features unique merchandise, special entertainment, and (of course) all kinds of food. We’ve shared the full festival menus, and reviews of ALL the booths, but what if you’re looking for a quick list of the TOP items you cannot miss. Well, now we’ve got you covered with that too!
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
L.A. Weekly
The New Black Panther Prances into Disney California Adventure
Fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will want to pay a visit to Disneyland’s California Adventure, which just introduced a bunch of new Black Panther experiences to coincide with the film’s release. Nestled within the Avengers Campus portion of the park, guests will notice a series of Black Panther characters, food, merchandise and shows celebrating one of the most popular franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Popculture
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays
Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Celebrity Sightings!
We’ve been keeping track of some major changes at Magic Kingdom, including construction on the upcoming TRON: Lightcycle Run roller coaster and the (hopefully soon) return of the Walt Disney World railroad. But there’s a lot more going on in this park than just those big projects. Things...
disneyfoodblog.com
3 BIG Disney Ticket and Hotel Deals Announced for U.S. Military Members
It’s hard to believe it, but 2023 is just around the corner!. If you want to visit Disney World in 2023, there are a lot of things to consider including price of tickets, crowd levels, cheapest times to fly, and more. One of the most important things to remember is to check for deals when booking tickets and hotels. And if you are a U.S. Military member, there are some new deals to use on a 2023 trip!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Gorgeous New Princess Ears Are Now in Disney World — But Are They Worth $55?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’ve been in just about any Disney World gift shop, you know that there are SO many Minnie ear designs — it can be overwhelming!. From...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Need to Buy Your 2023 Disney World Tickets NOW
If you’re planning to visit Disney World at any point in 2023 (or even the remainder of 2022), the time to buy your tickets is NOW. We’ve shared a complete guide to Disney World tickets, and have a whole page dedicated to tickets. We’ve also shared our tips for doing Disney World on a budget in 2022 and 2023, the best Disney World restaurants for first-timers in 2023, and the 2023 dates you should know. But why is it critical that you buy your Disney World tickets for 2023 (and the remainder of 2022) NOW? Allow us to explain.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: There’s a NEW Cozy Cone Motel Snack in Disney California Adventure!
The most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks has nothing to do with the decorations. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the holiday merchandise in shops. No, for us, the most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks is THE FOOD — SO many new snacks become available this time of the year, and yes, we’re intent on trying most of them. So come along with us as we head over to Disney California Adventure for a new holiday snack.
