Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The...
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Voters chose to remove 3 Maricopa County judges from the bench, results show
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's voters appear to have chosen not to retain three judges serving on the bench in Superior Court. With the large majority of ballots having been tabulated, results show at least three judges who were up for retention this year likely won't be returning to the bench.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim’s husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury’s recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.
AZFamily
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
AZFamily
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
Complex
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested for Allegedly Physically Abusing Woman
Former Empire actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a woman, per TMZ. According to legal documents, Maricopa, Arizona police were called last week after a woman said she the actor’s “behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.” She claimed that Gray pulled her hair, and threw a box of food at her among other instances of aggressive behavior.
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Comments / 0