Arizona State

FOX 28 Spokane

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial.
FLORENCE, AZ
ABC 15 News

‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The...
IDAHO STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.
MCALESTER, OK
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim’s husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury’s recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.
ALABAMA STATE
AZFamily

Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting

Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
Complex

Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested for Allegedly Physically Abusing Woman

Former Empire actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a woman, per TMZ. According to legal documents, Maricopa, Arizona police were called last week after a woman said she the actor’s “behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.” She claimed that Gray pulled her hair, and threw a box of food at her among other instances of aggressive behavior.
MARICOPA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

