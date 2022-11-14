ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

HEB recalls certain ground beef products

HEB is recalling some of their products. It is a voluntary recall over possible contamination of a foreign mirror-like material. Affected products include: the five and 10 pound chubs of Hill Country Fare's, 73% ground beef, and HEB's 80% ground chuck. The products have a freeze by date of Nov....

Comments / 0

Community Policy