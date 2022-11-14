Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
HEB recalls certain ground beef products
HEB is recalling some of their products. It is a voluntary recall over possible contamination of a foreign mirror-like material. Affected products include: the five and 10 pound chubs of Hill Country Fare's, 73% ground beef, and HEB's 80% ground chuck. The products have a freeze by date of Nov....
Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows immune response against BQ.1.1 subvariant
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.
Comments / 0