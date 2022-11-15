Read full article on original website
Medical Examiner releases name of Evansville man killed in weekend crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Officer releases the name of the 66-year-old Evansville man who was killed in a two vehicle crash in the town of Center over the weekend. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road H at about 11:00 Sunday morning.
One dead and one injured in Rock County crash
An Evansville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash west of Janesville. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road H about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 36-year-old man from Beloit, was turning westbound onto U.S. 14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla, driven by a 36-year-old man from Beloit. Officials say the driver of the Corolla, a 66-year-old man from Evansville, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, an 18-year-old Evansville woman, was also taken to a hospital but was expected to be released with only minor injuries. The driver of the Highlander chose not to seek medical attention, but was cited for failure to yield the right of way and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The crash remains under investigation.
Janesville man accused of causing drunken rollover crash bound over for trial
The 41-year-old Janesville man who’s charged in connection with a rollover crash on Highway 51 and Black Bridge Road that occurred on October 9th waives his right to a preliminary hearing in Rock County Court. Christopher Buol appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday on a single charge of...
Beloit man accused of shooting gun in the air appears in Rock County Court
Cash bond is set at $3,000 for the 38-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of firing off a round into the air during an argument last week. Christopher Baumann made his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
11/15/22 Shauna El-Amin Executive Director Downtown Beloit Association
After two years of covid and a reverse parade, The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to downtown Beloit on November 25th this year. Shauna El-Amin Executive Director Downtown Beloit Association joins us with details of the parade and Holidazzle which takes place the following weekend. https://downtownbeloit.com/us/events/holidazzle/
Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea
The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Caritas of Beloit facing donation shortages, need for new roof
Caritas of Beloit is facing their fair share of challenges, whether it be a lack of donations or the need for a new roof. Executive Director Max Dodson say supply chain issues have led to the food pantry receiving 50% less in food donations than what they were getting in January of this year.
City of Beloit announces staffing updates
The City of Beloit has a new Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry. Matt Amundson has over 20 years of experience in Parks & Recreation, including serving in Parks & Recreation Director roles in the City of Middleton and the City of Whitewater. Amundson received the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation...
Janesville display to showcase crime victim rights
Vibrant red silhouettes will be on display Tuesday outside of the Rock County Courthouse to draw attention to the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Director of Outreach Nela Kalpic says they are partnering with the YWCA of Rock County, Family Services, and the Rock County D-A’s Office to highlight Wisconsin’s two year old victims’ rights constitutional amendment.
Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal
A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
Janesville snow plows are ready to roll if necessary Tuesday
Janesville Operations Director Maggie Darr provides an update to the City Council on the City’s ice and snow control plan. Operations Director Maggie Darr says the City plows 350 miles of paved streets, one-and-a-half miles of gravel streets or alleys, and 20 miles of sidewalk. Darr says an accumulation...
Community invited to LGBTQ+ Friendsgiving
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee join local organizations for food, allyship, and fun. LGBTQ+ Advocate Stephanie Hormig says a free “Friendsgiving” event will take place (Friday) from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at UW-Whitewater at Rock County. Many additional organizations are partnering on this...
School District of Janesville’s DPI report card shows improvement
The School District of Janesville’s Department of Public Instruction school report card score improves slightly over last year. Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says says the district’s overall report card score went up from 56.8 in the 2020-2021 school year to 60.2 in the 2021-2022 school year. Jefferson...
Crafting for a Cause to benefit Project 16:49
More than 25 artisans and crafters will have their handmade items available for purchase at the first annual Crafting for a Cause event this weekend. Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo says proceeds from the event benefit homeless unaccompanied youth. DeGarmo says the event is happening on Saturday from 10:00...
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off Friday
The Rock County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off on Friday. Major Tom McDowell says the success of the campaign depends on volunteer bell ringers. McDowell says there are 16 bell ringing locations the year. McDowell says you can sign up at register-to-ring-dot-com.
