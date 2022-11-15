An Evansville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash west of Janesville. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road H about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 36-year-old man from Beloit, was turning westbound onto U.S. 14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla, driven by a 36-year-old man from Beloit. Officials say the driver of the Corolla, a 66-year-old man from Evansville, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, an 18-year-old Evansville woman, was also taken to a hospital but was expected to be released with only minor injuries. The driver of the Highlander chose not to seek medical attention, but was cited for failure to yield the right of way and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The crash remains under investigation.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO