ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fvb97_0jAq7bhn00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned.

In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to delay the testimony until after the November general election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kemp won re-election last week after handily defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

Kemp originally agreed to testify, but after a communications breakdown with the Fulton County district attorney’s Office, he decided to fight the subpoena, saying the Georgia Constitution stated a sitting governor could not be compelled to testify.

Judge Robert McBurney, the judge overseeing the grand jury, insisted the governor must testify because he is not the subject of the investigation.

“The governor must honor the subpoena,” McBurney wrote in August. “The governor is in the midst of a re-election campaign, and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the District Attorney, the Governor’s opponent or the Governor himself to influence the outcome of that election.”

This grand jury cannot indict. It can only write a report on whether it believes there is enough evidence for an indictment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njDmD_0jAq7bhn00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Ricky Andrews
2d ago

when, Jesus comes. the wicked ,will ask the mountains to hide them. he don't fool no one. I heard , wht he said the other day. when he regain relection about the lady of color who ran against him

Reply
3
Pearl Hill
2d ago

those republican folks that's rationalizing and dodging subpoenas, if they were not involved in trumps big lie,why don't they come out and tell the truth about their involvement. what are they hiding,and what are they afraid of.?

Reply
3
Pearl Hill
2d ago

MunchieRedEyes. Stacey Abrams did not create voter suppression. Voter suppression became prevalent when the so called voting rights begun.stacey Abrams only spoke out about it. The governor hurriedly revised some rules that made it even more difficult than before.

Reply
2
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68

ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker and state representative David Ralston has died. He was 68. Ralston’s staff confirmed his passing to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday following an extended illness. The news comes after Ralston announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker because...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Early voting dates set for Senate runoff

Advance in-person voting in the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker begins Sunday, Nov. 27 in Rockdale County and Monday, Nov. 28 in Newton County. Advance in-person voting in Rockdale County will take place at the Board of Elections Office at...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
GEORGIA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas

When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Approximately one week since midterm election night in Georgia, Herschel Walker is doubling down on his efforts to win Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on December 6th. The professional athlete-turned-political-candidate has made his voice known throughout the state and is showing no signs of slowing down.  Monday, November 14th, Walker hosted an “Evict […] The post Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
204K+
Followers
142K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy