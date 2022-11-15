ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City Starbucks is shaping up

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s been five years since Price Cutter went out of business in Webb City. And with that closing Starbucks was no more in town.

Now things are different with a stand-alone Starbucks being built at 1400 S Madison. Adjacent to the former Family Video location.

The exact opening date is unknown however the building is secure and has electricity.

Watch for updates! Just last week Mojo Burger was razed at 7th and Maiden Lane to make way for a new Starbucks in 2023.

| More Joplin News First >> Mojo comes down and Starbucks will come up!

