Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Sporting News
Why is James Wiseman playing in the G League? Warriors, Steve Kerr see assignment to Santa Cruz as opportunity for growth
When the Warriors lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee in the offseason, the hope was that the young guys would fill their void. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's been particularly tough going for James Wiseman. The No. 2 pick in the...
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam
Golden State Warriors could shock the NBA again and trade for the superstars like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.
“I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph” — Richard Jefferson shares which type of 3-point shot he’d pick Thompson to take over Curry
Who's the better spot-up shooter between Klay and Steph? Richard Jefferson says Klay, but the numbers say otherwise.
Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that James Wiseman will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
NBC Sports
Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'
Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
NBC Sports
Struggling Klay vows to take heat off Steph, Warriors
Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does, the floodgates will open.”. Until...
KGO
Steve Kerr says Warriors lacking 'collective grit' amid 0-8 road skid
PHOENIX -- Over the past 10 years, the Golden State Warriors built a dynasty on playing free, competitively and with a sense of togetherness that could rarely be shaken. Yet, just 15 games into this season, it all seems to be crashing down. On Wednesday, the Warriors suffered their latest...
KGO
Run TMC reunited to call Warriors-Spurs game
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond sat down in the press conference room at Chase Center Monday night, it was immediately apparent their chemistry was just as intact as it was for the two seasons they played together in the early '90s. "Our good looks...
KGO
Warriors' James Wiseman heads to G League for extended stint
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman will go down to the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday for an extended period, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday night. Wiseman's stint could last up to 10 consecutive days, Kerr said. The team informed Wiseman of this...
Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry says that he will play in Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
ESPN
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
KGO
Curry and the Warriors take on the Suns
Golden State Warriors (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Phoenix. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game. The Suns are 2-0 against the rest of...
NBC Sports
Kerr admits Warriors entering 'final stages' of dynastic core
The Warriors' dynastic core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala won't be around forever. "It can only last so long," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an exclusive interview. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
KGO
Joe Starkey calls final Big Game 40 years after band was out on field
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Joe Starkey thought he had blown the call. Hours after "the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heartrending, exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football," Starkey attended a neighborhood party near his home in Walnut Creek, California, about 15 miles East of Cal's Memorial Stadium. The date was Nov. 20, 1982, and Starkey had spent the day calling the Big Game, featuring archrivals Cal and Stanford.
blockworks.co
Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat Axe FTX Deals
The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs. The Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco-based NBA team, is pausing all FTX-related promotional deals, ESPN reported. All in-arena promotions and advertisements for the brand have been removed from the Chase Center following FTX’s...
