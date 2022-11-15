The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO