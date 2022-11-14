ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest suspects who allegedly committed series of armed robberies in Colton and other cities

Police arrested suspects who allegedly committed a series of armed robberies in Colton and other cities, according to the Colton Police Department. On Nov. 15 at about 8:43 p.m., the Colton Police Department received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery that occurred at a store. Patrol officers made contact with the clerk, who told them the store was robbed at gunpoint and that a shooting occurred.
COLTON, CA
Key News Network

3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Trio Charged by DA in Glendora Home Burglary Case

GLENDORA – Three suspects caught fleeing from police November 9 are facing first-degree residential burglary and grand theft charges. Tywan Lamont Brown, 25, DiJonn Cooper, 25, and Amber Dayanara Echeverria, 20, had charges officially filed against them November 14 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Echeverria...
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Police fatally shoot suspect in Santa Ana

Police fatally shot wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested

A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoint on Nov. 19

The Fontana Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
FONTANA, CA
shssharkattack.com

Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74

On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

