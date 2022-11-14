Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in robbery in Rancho Cucamonga is arrested after leading deputies on wild pursuit
A suspect wanted on robbery and assault charges in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after leading deputies on a wild and dangerous pursuit through three cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 13 at 12:56 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report...
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
Mother arrested for DUI after being found passed out with 5 children in car: Upland PD
A mother was arrested early Thursday after being found passed out at the wheel of a car with her five children inside, Upland police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the car was spotted idling in the roadway, police said in a tweet. The unidentified driver was found at the wheel, and her […]
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest suspects who allegedly committed series of armed robberies in Colton and other cities
Police arrested suspects who allegedly committed a series of armed robberies in Colton and other cities, according to the Colton Police Department. On Nov. 15 at about 8:43 p.m., the Colton Police Department received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery that occurred at a store. Patrol officers made contact with the clerk, who told them the store was robbed at gunpoint and that a shooting occurred.
Fontana Herald News
Five juveniles arrested for allegedly committing robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto and Fontana
Five suspects, all juveniles, were arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto, as well as one in Fontana, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Nov. 11, a robbery occurred at a Verizon Wireless store in Rialto and appeared to be related to...
3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash
Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
sgvcitywatch.com
Trio Charged by DA in Glendora Home Burglary Case
GLENDORA – Three suspects caught fleeing from police November 9 are facing first-degree residential burglary and grand theft charges. Tywan Lamont Brown, 25, DiJonn Cooper, 25, and Amber Dayanara Echeverria, 20, had charges officially filed against them November 14 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Echeverria...
Police fatally shoot suspect in Santa Ana
Police fatally shot wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
NBC San Diego
Remember That Crazy LA Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
foxla.com
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoint on Nov. 19
The Fontana Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
mynewsla.com
Testimony to Conclude in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
Testimony is slated to conclude this week in the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
shssharkattack.com
Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74
On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
vvng.com
Homicide Detectives investigating death of man found at car wash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was located at a carwash in Hesperia Monday afternoon. On November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:17 pm, Hesperia Police Department received a call referencing the discovery of deceased male found at...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
