Giant million-pound turbine slowly moving through North Dakota west on U.S. Highway 2
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an extremely large and heavy load is being moved through western North Dakota on those roads and it will be virtually impossible to pass the transport effort.
Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
North Dakota Oil, Natural Gas production up in September
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil and natural gas production is increasing. The state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday that oil production was up over four percent in September, while natural gas production increased by two-and-a-half percent. September's average oil price for North Dakota crude was down nearly ten-dollars...
Bismarck-based North Dakota Guard Soldiers back from border deployment
(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers are back home from a deployment at the southern border. About 75 soldiers with the 957th Engineer Company returned to North Dakota Tuesday after more than a year away. The soldiers were supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico...
North Dakota oil industry has stronger month
North Dakota's oil patch posted one of its strongest months this year with output rising 4% in September. "There was some really good news in September," Lynn Helms, the state's mineral resources director, said Tuesday. "For the first time since March, we are back over the 1.1 million barrels [of oil] per day mark."
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
Thanks to the snow last week, Huff Hills Ski Area is opening! Here's When!
RSV season starts early in Minnesota, North and South Dakota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Health care officials say the winter respiratory disease season is starting early in Minnesota. Emergency room workers say their departments are getting slammed with a high volume of RSV and flu cases that are filling hospital beds, especially in pediatric wards. The latest state figures show...
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Vehicle Unattended In North Dakota?
Here's what the North Dakota Century Code says about the topic.
New COVID cases down in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID-19 cases are down in North Dakota. State health officials say there were 940 new cases statewide in the last week. Eleven counties remain in the medium risk category and nine are at high risk. Hospitalizations were up, with over 75 patients admitted. Since the beginning...
Valley spared worst of snow
Snow fell upon Valley City – but not near as much as other places, as the projected Colorado low veered west and spared the city some of the more egregious snowfall that beset Bismarck and Jamestown. “Valley City got about 5.5-to-6 inches. Our highest total looks like the Devil’s...
World population reaches 8 billion; North Dakota mothers share about birth, support, and growing families
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world’s population reached a milestone on Tuesday. Eight billion people now inhabit the Earth. Experts credit longer life expectancies with the global life expectancy hovering around 70 years old. North Dakota is playing its part. Our state ranks third for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska.
Handmade ornaments needed for North Dakota state Christmas Tree
(Bismarck, ND) -- Handmade ornaments are needed for this year's North Dakota State Christmas Tree. Ornaments can be of any design and made from any medium, but those made from commercial kits aren't eligible for the display. The theme for this year's tree is "Inspire Hope" as part of First...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike.
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
American Lung Association report shows North Dakota leads nation for lung cancer treatment
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report from The American Lung Association shows good news for North Dakota. "Again this year, as I recall last year also North Dakota ranked first for treating lung cancer in this report. We don't have the direct, and here's you know, here's all the things that lead to that because there are other pieces of the report that say oh, but screening, they weren't top in screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for the American Lung Association.
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
