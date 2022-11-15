ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
retrofitmagazine.com

Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump

Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
Apple Insider

Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for yourApple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple...
Science Focus

Black Friday Sonos: The best deals on speakers in 2022

Looking for a saving on Sonos and its popular home speakers? Black Friday could be the best time to make a purchase. With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.
makeuseof.com

How Many Watts Does a TV Use and How Much Is It Costing to Watch?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You received your electricity bill and were shocked to see how much electricity you consumed. To solve this problem, you started looking around, only to discover that the TVs in your house were always running.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Power to the people: beat blackouts and get energy anywhere with these portable powerhouses

Whether you’re worried about winter blackouts, going off-grid or just want more sustainable and renewable energy, EcoFlow has got you covered. Its portable power stations are ideal for remote working, for roaming in your RV and for reliable backup power at home too. It’s easier than ever to get the energy you need whenever and wherever you need it – and with these incredible EcoFlow Black Friday deals, it’s even more affordable too.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy