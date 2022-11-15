Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Stars’ Salaries Revealed
That’s kind of the point. There are a lot of ways to describe professional wrestlers but one of the most important is right there in the title: professional. The wrestlers that you watch most of the time are doing this for money, with the top stars being able to do this without having to hold down another job. The very elite names make quite a bit of money and now we might know some specifics.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit
Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Doesn't Think Billy Corgan's Booking Passes 'The Harley Race Test'
The recent falling out between Nick Aldis and the National Wrestling Alliance was due to the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion growing frustrated by the company's creative direction. Aldis — who was the face of the NWA over the past five years — voicing his displeasure with the NWA has been the biggest story regarding the promotion in recent weeks, although it has been stated numerous times by both Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan that it is not a worked angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
