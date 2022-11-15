ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Pre-apprenticeship initiative takes off in Oklahoma

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA ( KFOR ) – As National Apprenticeship week begins, the U.S. Department of Labor declared an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities.

The initiative will allow Job Corps campuses across the U.S. to highlight pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry sectors.

“Pre-apprenticeship programs prepare students with a set of skills and strategies needed to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship program or industry-relevant job,” explained Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres. “Through this initiative, Job Corps students will spend approximately one year in a pre-apprenticeship program. With the general education, enhanced social skills and hands-on job training they receive, these students will have more career pathways from which to choose.”

Job Corps offers more than 300 pre-apprenticeship programs.

Those programs are part of the following industries:

  • Construction
  • Advanced Manufacturing
  • Renewable Resources & Energy
  • Transportation
  • Automotive & Machine Repair

There are three Job Corps centers in Oklahoma: Guthrie , Tulsa and Talking Leaves in Tahlequah.

Those three centers offer pre-apprenticeship training in Building Construction Technology, Carpentry, Electrical and Plumbing.

According to a news release, the initiative announced today lines up with the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to broaden Registered Apprenticeship to build equitable pathways to the middle class and connect a diverse workforce to family-supporting, living-wage jobs.

For more information, visit the Job Corps website .

KFOR

KFOR

