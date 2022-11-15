Read full article on original website
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
coolcleveland.com
Avant-Garde Arts & Crafts Show Comes to Strongsville
The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows were founded in 2011 by Becki Silverstein, herself a former crafter, to put on shows featuring local handmade artisans and crafters year round. The shows take place mostly in affluent Cleveland suburbs such as Rocky River, Westlake, Solon and Avon, as well as in Columbus and Cincinnati, and Silverstein donates a portion of the proceeds to a charity in the community where the show takes place.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor
The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.
St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
FOX43.com
Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Photo Fest Opens with One Million (?) Images
Fri 11/18 @ 5-9PM The Cleveland Photo Fest debuted in the fall of 2019, founded by three local photographers, Herb Ascherman, Laura D’Alessandro and Jim Szudy, who performed the astonishing task of putting it together in seven months. Its inaugural year in 2019 enjoyed remarkable success, especially for a...
coolcleveland.com
Newly Archived Painter Rebecca Kaler Opens Show at Artists Archives of the Western Reserve
When Artist Archives of the Western Reserve adds a new archives artist to its collection, it gives that artist a solo or two-person exhibition. Its next show will feature the work of newly archived Mansfield-born Rebecca Kaler, featuring her work of the last 19 years. The work is inspired by her extensive travels in places such as Europe, Mexico, Siberia, South America, Southern Africa and the Caribbean. Her subject matter includes landscapes, clouds, graffiti, dogs, and even the horrors of war in works infused with light and color and dripping with symbolic markings that blur the boundaries of figurative and abstract art. The show will also include a series of sculptural boxes, which fold her canvasses into portable cubes which can be viewed from all angles.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Shows New Work at Chicago Gallery
Lots of Clevelanders — and national and international music fans — know the story of artist Derek Hess. He booked underground bands at the Euclid Tavern in the 90s, across the street from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he studied, and drew his own flyers for the shows, which rapidly became collectible. His flyers were noticed by art promoter Marty Geramita (who still reps him) who persuaded him to turn his designs into silkscreened (and soon also highly collectible) concert posters.
coolcleveland.com
Modern Warrior Live Tells Veterans’ Story in Music and Narration
Jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, a Cleveland native, has traveled a long way since he was part of the Tri-C high school jazz program where he met Wynton Marsalis who recommended him to be part of the Juilliard School’s first Jazz Studies class. Now based in New York, he’s always...
coolcleveland.com
Nonprofit Helping Local Musicians Hosts Benefit at the Beachland
It was nearly a decade ago that local music sparkplug/Beachland Ballroom co-owner Cindy Barber conceived of the nonprofit Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future with the idea of protecting the areas music legacy while assuring it would be carried on by younger musicians. That nonprofit engaged in a number of small...
coolcleveland.com
A Night of Trivia Fundraiser at Phunkenship
Now here’s a fun event that will help a great cause. The United Spinal Association is hosting a Night of Trivia and Raffle at Phunkenship Brewery on Sat 11/19, starting at a very reasonable 4PM in the afternoon. Get your tickets here. The Dinner Bar is catered by Barrio...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
coolcleveland.com
Eclectic Classical Ensemble OPUS 216 Celebrates 10th Anniversary at the Music Box
Ten years ago, Cleveland freelance violinist Ariel Clayton Karas founded OPUS 216 to take classical music out of traditional venues and into clubs, galleries, storefronts, festivals, museums, sports venues — and into interaction with other musical genres. During the pandemic, they performed front-yard concerts. They could turn up almost anywhere.
coolcleveland.com
Made Cleveland on Coventry Hosts Clothing Swap
Made Cleveland, an expansive shop devoted to art, crafts and other items made by local artisans and artists, has re-activated the large space in Coventry Village vacated last summer by the long-running import shop City Buddha. Not only does it provide one-stop, seven-days-a-week shopping for those who like to spend...
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
coolcleveland.com
Get Ready for Thanksgiving with Some Groovy Jam-Band Vibes
Want to get a buzz on and bathe in good vibes before confronting your MAGA uncle on Thanskgiving? Head down to the Beachland Ballroom and check out “Pre-Baked” with Sunshine Daydream, a local band carrying on the forever band of jam band music. (The band played to a huge crowd at this summer’s Waterloo Arts Fest, seeming to draw people from every corner of the street.)
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
coolcleveland.com
Mentalist/Illusionist George Tait Performs at Wizbang Theater
Wizbang Theatre and Circus School as founded by a vaudeville team that calls itself Pinch & Squeal. It’s actually Jason and Danielle Tilk, who were bringing variety shows to a variety of venues (festivals, rock clubs, street fairs etc) for more than a decade before settling into a permanent home on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights where they can host circus classes and present touring artists.
