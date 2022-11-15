When Artist Archives of the Western Reserve adds a new archives artist to its collection, it gives that artist a solo or two-person exhibition. Its next show will feature the work of newly archived Mansfield-born Rebecca Kaler, featuring her work of the last 19 years. The work is inspired by her extensive travels in places such as Europe, Mexico, Siberia, South America, Southern Africa and the Caribbean. Her subject matter includes landscapes, clouds, graffiti, dogs, and even the horrors of war in works infused with light and color and dripping with symbolic markings that blur the boundaries of figurative and abstract art. The show will also include a series of sculptural boxes, which fold her canvasses into portable cubes which can be viewed from all angles.

