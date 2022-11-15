ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Jefferson Heights Development Delayed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A proposed development on the Chattanooga Southside went in front of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission today. A few weeks ago, we learned about a proposed development on 16th Street just to the south of Main Street in the Jefferson Heights neighborhood. This proposal, if approved, would bring a new hotel and other new business to Jefferson Heights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Council in, city manager out in Athens political squabble

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The City of Athens took a major step tonight in putting months of political in-fighting to a rest. The new City Council met for the first time since an election day turnover that saw the old mayor and vice-major voted out. The drama continued Monday...
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

Cleveland and Chattanooga city governments’ retention and recruiting efforts

City governments are struggling to fill vacancies as retention and recruitment continues to decrease and with commercial industries as their competition.Like many other entities, the city governments are having difficulty recruiting workers in the labor market characterized by record level turnover and job openings. The City of Cleveland mayor Kevin Brooks has seen the response to their job openings fall by more than half.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

DA Wamp Pushes for Injunction that Kicks Occupants out of East Ridge Motel

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge were formally evicted this morning.The decision was made by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp who has sought an injunction against the motel. Residents said this is an infringement on their rights as tenets while Wamp is saying that this is in the best interest of public safety.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Historical preservation grants go to two local churches

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
TENNESSEE STATE
wutc.org

An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
utc.edu

New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown

Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

TVFCU Opens Applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Nov. 16, 2022) — Today, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) opened applications for the Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is launching three separate competitions to be hosted in the Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton areas.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Chattanooga State TCAT Launches Automotive Toolkit Initiative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Chattanooga State made a big announcement this morning. The school along with local automotive industry partners are launching the Automotive Toolkit Initiative. This program will donate toolkits to the T-CAT Automotive Program for use by the students. These toolkits can cost up to $10,000.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 14 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

UTC discusses school safety following UVA shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The tragic deaths of three University of Virginia football players is still being felt nationwide, including on campus at UTC. The players’ deaths have Charlottesville’s UVA community, as well as many nationwide mourning over the sudden loss. In Chattanooga, UTC security officials are more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy