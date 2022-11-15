Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
WDEF
Jefferson Heights Development Delayed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A proposed development on the Chattanooga Southside went in front of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission today. A few weeks ago, we learned about a proposed development on 16th Street just to the south of Main Street in the Jefferson Heights neighborhood. This proposal, if approved, would bring a new hotel and other new business to Jefferson Heights.
WDEF
New Council in, city manager out in Athens political squabble
ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The City of Athens took a major step tonight in putting months of political in-fighting to a rest. The new City Council met for the first time since an election day turnover that saw the old mayor and vice-major voted out. The drama continued Monday...
WDEF
Cleveland and Chattanooga city governments’ retention and recruiting efforts
City governments are struggling to fill vacancies as retention and recruitment continues to decrease and with commercial industries as their competition.Like many other entities, the city governments are having difficulty recruiting workers in the labor market characterized by record level turnover and job openings. The City of Cleveland mayor Kevin Brooks has seen the response to their job openings fall by more than half.
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
WDEF
DA Wamp Pushes for Injunction that Kicks Occupants out of East Ridge Motel
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge were formally evicted this morning.The decision was made by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp who has sought an injunction against the motel. Residents said this is an infringement on their rights as tenets while Wamp is saying that this is in the best interest of public safety.
eastridgenewsonline.com
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
WDEF
Historical preservation grants go to two local churches
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
wutc.org
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County
What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
utc.edu
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown
Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
WDEF
TVFCU Opens Applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Nov. 16, 2022) — Today, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) opened applications for the Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is launching three separate competitions to be hosted in the Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton areas.
WDEF
House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies
BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
WDEF
Chattanooga State TCAT Launches Automotive Toolkit Initiative
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Chattanooga State made a big announcement this morning. The school along with local automotive industry partners are launching the Automotive Toolkit Initiative. This program will donate toolkits to the T-CAT Automotive Program for use by the students. These toolkits can cost up to $10,000.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN
Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
WDEF
WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 14 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
WDEF
UTC discusses school safety following UVA shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The tragic deaths of three University of Virginia football players is still being felt nationwide, including on campus at UTC. The players’ deaths have Charlottesville’s UVA community, as well as many nationwide mourning over the sudden loss. In Chattanooga, UTC security officials are more...
