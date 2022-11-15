ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 3

Bob
1d ago

Unfortunately the drug runners will be back on the street before the police reports are completed! Welcome to our liberal DEMOCRAT political system.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prescottenews.com

A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide

Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff

BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY

The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KTAR News

Police in Arizona warn against buying owls from strangers while on drugs

PHOENIX – Police in Arizona made one of strangest public service announcements in law enforcement history this week. “The Payson Police Department would … like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the Payson Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
PAYSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO & SAR Volunteers Are Always Ready

YCSO DEPUTIES AND SAR VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS READY WITH SWIFT ACTION AND. On Friday, November 11, 2022, just after 4 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and 20 Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers responded to the area of Aerie Rd off Boynton Pass Rd in Sedona for the report of a missing 9-year-old boy. The child, his father, and two siblings were visiting from Flagstaff, trail biking in the area when the boy became separated from the group on the complex trail system between the Cockscomb and Cultural Park Trailhead.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines

Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines. located in the historical Cherry Creek Mining District on the Verde Ranger District. The Forest Service will resume construction work associated with the clean-up of six abandoned mines located near Cherry, Arizona, on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, Yavapai County. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine, and Uncle Sam Mine once produced primarily gold and silver, but operations in the area appear to have ceased prior to the 1940s.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Chino Valley 2040 General Plan

Where: Territorial Elementary School, 1088 East Mahan Lane, Chino Valley. The General Plan is an official policy document adopted by the Town Council and designed to serve as the jurisdiction’s blueprint for future development. The Arizona Revised Statutes (§ 9-461.05-06) require general plans to be updated every ten years to ensure their consistency with the evolution of the community. The Make It Chino! General Plan is an update to the existing Chino Valley General Plan and will fulfill the statutory requirement.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Veterans Day Parade Winners

“Honoring Vietnam Veterans: To Those Who Served…And The 58,479 That never Returned. Remember and Respect”, was this year’s theme for the Prescott Veterans Day Parade, which took place in downtown Prescott on November 11, 2022. With 99 entries, awards were given to the best entry in seven (7) categories: Commercial, Fraternal Organization, Hospital, Marching Unit, Motorized Group, Music and Non-Profit, as well as the APS Sponsor award for Best Overall.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?

Yavapai College Foundation helps YC’s Master Chorale live that dream. If “practice” were still the answer to the age-old question, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” then the talented voices of Yavapai College’s Master Chorale would have been there by now. But it’s...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

1997 YC Men’s Soccer Team Earns NJCAA Hall Of Fame Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Earlier this week, the NJCAA announced that the 1997 Yavapai College men’s soccer team is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. Joining the historic YC squad is Triston Henry of Herkimer...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy