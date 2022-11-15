Read full article on original website
Bob
1d ago
Unfortunately the drug runners will be back on the street before the police reports are completed! Welcome to our liberal DEMOCRAT political system.
AZFamily
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
prescottenews.com
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide
Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
ABC 15 News
Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff
BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
theprescotttimes.com
BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
Police in Arizona warn against buying owls from strangers while on drugs
PHOENIX – Police in Arizona made one of strangest public service announcements in law enforcement history this week. “The Payson Police Department would … like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the Payson Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO & SAR Volunteers Are Always Ready
YCSO DEPUTIES AND SAR VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS READY WITH SWIFT ACTION AND. On Friday, November 11, 2022, just after 4 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and 20 Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers responded to the area of Aerie Rd off Boynton Pass Rd in Sedona for the report of a missing 9-year-old boy. The child, his father, and two siblings were visiting from Flagstaff, trail biking in the area when the boy became separated from the group on the complex trail system between the Cockscomb and Cultural Park Trailhead.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
theprescotttimes.com
Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines
Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines. located in the historical Cherry Creek Mining District on the Verde Ranger District. The Forest Service will resume construction work associated with the clean-up of six abandoned mines located near Cherry, Arizona, on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, Yavapai County. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine, and Uncle Sam Mine once produced primarily gold and silver, but operations in the area appear to have ceased prior to the 1940s.
theprescotttimes.com
Chino Valley 2040 General Plan
Where: Territorial Elementary School, 1088 East Mahan Lane, Chino Valley. The General Plan is an official policy document adopted by the Town Council and designed to serve as the jurisdiction’s blueprint for future development. The Arizona Revised Statutes (§ 9-461.05-06) require general plans to be updated every ten years to ensure their consistency with the evolution of the community. The Make It Chino! General Plan is an update to the existing Chino Valley General Plan and will fulfill the statutory requirement.
Arizona Snowbowl opening early after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Snowbowl is opening a day early for the 22/23 ski season after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff. The Snowbowl said in addition to the fresh snow, snowmakers and groomers have been working to create high-quality snow for the mountain. Lift tickets...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Veterans Day Parade Winners
“Honoring Vietnam Veterans: To Those Who Served…And The 58,479 That never Returned. Remember and Respect”, was this year’s theme for the Prescott Veterans Day Parade, which took place in downtown Prescott on November 11, 2022. With 99 entries, awards were given to the best entry in seven (7) categories: Commercial, Fraternal Organization, Hospital, Marching Unit, Motorized Group, Music and Non-Profit, as well as the APS Sponsor award for Best Overall.
theprescotttimes.com
How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?
Yavapai College Foundation helps YC’s Master Chorale live that dream. If “practice” were still the answer to the age-old question, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” then the talented voices of Yavapai College’s Master Chorale would have been there by now. But it’s...
theprescotttimes.com
1997 YC Men’s Soccer Team Earns NJCAA Hall Of Fame Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Earlier this week, the NJCAA announced that the 1997 Yavapai College men’s soccer team is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. Joining the historic YC squad is Triston Henry of Herkimer...
