Cleveland Photo Fest Opens with One Million (?) Images
Fri 11/18 @ 5-9PM The Cleveland Photo Fest debuted in the fall of 2019, founded by three local photographers, Herb Ascherman, Laura D’Alessandro and Jim Szudy, who performed the astonishing task of putting it together in seven months. Its inaugural year in 2019 enjoyed remarkable success, especially for a...
CityMusic Cleveland Offers Diverse, Mostly Contemporary, Music at Praxis Gallery
Fri 11/18 @ 7-9PM CityMusic Cleveland is a chamber orchestra that performs in a variety of venues across northeast Ohio in a variety of configurations. For its upcoming concert at the Praxis Fiber Workshop Gallery, it’s stripping down to a quartet to perform an adventurous program of music, featuring only one piece likely to be familiar to listeners, Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F major.
Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Shows New Work at Chicago Gallery
Lots of Clevelanders — and national and international music fans — know the story of artist Derek Hess. He booked underground bands at the Euclid Tavern in the 90s, across the street from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he studied, and drew his own flyers for the shows, which rapidly became collectible. His flyers were noticed by art promoter Marty Geramita (who still reps him) who persuaded him to turn his designs into silkscreened (and soon also highly collectible) concert posters.
Violinist/Electronic Producer Inti Hayna Performs at Kent’s North Water Street Gallery
Colombian musician Inti Hayna arrived in Kent, Ohio, in 2020, after graduating from college in Bogota, to do graduate studies in the Kent State University School of Music. Her musical interests extend beyond her main instrument, the violin, to computer-enhanced electronic music and voice. She brings her classical training to bear on her more experimental work, influenced by house and other dance music. She’s a composer, producer and now a DJ as well.
Panza Foundation Announces Its 2023 Local Musician Grantees at Happy Dog Concert
Eight years ago local musician John Panza and his wife Jane founded the nonprofit Panza foundation to give back to the area’s indie rock community, with the realization that a small amount of money could make a huge difference to a local band: fund a short tour, pay for a recording session or the pressing of a record, buy a piece of desperately needed gear.
Eclectic Classical Ensemble OPUS 216 Celebrates 10th Anniversary at the Music Box
Ten years ago, Cleveland freelance violinist Ariel Clayton Karas founded OPUS 216 to take classical music out of traditional venues and into clubs, galleries, storefronts, festivals, museums, sports venues — and into interaction with other musical genres. During the pandemic, they performed front-yard concerts. They could turn up almost anywhere.
Made Cleveland on Coventry Hosts Clothing Swap
Made Cleveland, an expansive shop devoted to art, crafts and other items made by local artisans and artists, has re-activated the large space in Coventry Village vacated last summer by the long-running import shop City Buddha. Not only does it provide one-stop, seven-days-a-week shopping for those who like to spend...
Nonprofit Helping Local Musicians Hosts Benefit at the Beachland
It was nearly a decade ago that local music sparkplug/Beachland Ballroom co-owner Cindy Barber conceived of the nonprofit Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future with the idea of protecting the areas music legacy while assuring it would be carried on by younger musicians. That nonprofit engaged in a number of small...
A Night of Trivia Fundraiser at Phunkenship
Now here’s a fun event that will help a great cause. The United Spinal Association is hosting a Night of Trivia and Raffle at Phunkenship Brewery on Sat 11/19, starting at a very reasonable 4PM in the afternoon. Get your tickets here. The Dinner Bar is catered by Barrio...
Get Ready for Thanksgiving with Some Groovy Jam-Band Vibes
Want to get a buzz on and bathe in good vibes before confronting your MAGA uncle on Thanskgiving? Head down to the Beachland Ballroom and check out “Pre-Baked” with Sunshine Daydream, a local band carrying on the forever band of jam band music. (The band played to a huge crowd at this summer’s Waterloo Arts Fest, seeming to draw people from every corner of the street.)
Mentalist/Illusionist George Tait Performs at Wizbang Theater
Wizbang Theatre and Circus School as founded by a vaudeville team that calls itself Pinch & Squeal. It’s actually Jason and Danielle Tilk, who were bringing variety shows to a variety of venues (festivals, rock clubs, street fairs etc) for more than a decade before settling into a permanent home on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights where they can host circus classes and present touring artists.
Notre Dame College New Play Festival Showcases Previously Unproduced Works
The performing arts department of Notre Dame College in South Euclid, now headed by Ensemble Theatre’s executive artist director Celeste Cosentino, is forging ahead with its annual new play festival, staging 3-4 previously unproduced works each night of its three-day run at Regina Auditorium. It theme this year is “Citizens of the World.”
Author Talks About Challenges Faced by Small Businesses
It’s no secret that many small towns have been hollowed out by giant box stores (and now dollar stores) opening on their outskirts. Many little downtowns, lined with locally owned small businesses, sit empty. All of that was going on years before Covid hit, which added additional challenges. Pulitzer...
