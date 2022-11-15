Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
13abc.com
TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to address the deadly police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. Police Chief George Kral gave a presentation showing body camera footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
13abc.com
One man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with murder, Tuesday, in relation to a fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St. According to the Toledo Police Department, Michael Belcher, Sr., 46, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that took place on Nov. 9. TPD...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out
LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
wktn.com


peakofohio.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges
Bellefontaine Police responded to a domestic violence call Monday morning just before 1:00. Police were sent to Pratt Street in Bellefontaine where a female victim reported that Tim Tewksbury shoved her on multiple occasions during an argument. The victim said that Tewksbury threw a bag of tobacco at her face...
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
13abc.com
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
huroninsider.com
Police issue warning after man reportedly asked Perkins High School student if she needed a ride
SANDUSKY – Police are warning the public after a mother of a Perkins High School student said that an unknown man in a vehicle asked her daughter if she need a ride to school. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the student’s mother told police...
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
WTOL-TV
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
