Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO