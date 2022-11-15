Read full article on original website
CityMusic Cleveland Offers Diverse, Mostly Contemporary, Music at Praxis Gallery
Fri 11/18 @ 7-9PM CityMusic Cleveland is a chamber orchestra that performs in a variety of venues across northeast Ohio in a variety of configurations. For its upcoming concert at the Praxis Fiber Workshop Gallery, it’s stripping down to a quartet to perform an adventurous program of music, featuring only one piece likely to be familiar to listeners, Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F major.
Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Shows New Work at Chicago Gallery
Lots of Clevelanders — and national and international music fans — know the story of artist Derek Hess. He booked underground bands at the Euclid Tavern in the 90s, across the street from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he studied, and drew his own flyers for the shows, which rapidly became collectible. His flyers were noticed by art promoter Marty Geramita (who still reps him) who persuaded him to turn his designs into silkscreened (and soon also highly collectible) concert posters.
Panza Foundation Announces Its 2023 Local Musician Grantees at Happy Dog Concert
Eight years ago local musician John Panza and his wife Jane founded the nonprofit Panza foundation to give back to the area’s indie rock community, with the realization that a small amount of money could make a huge difference to a local band: fund a short tour, pay for a recording session or the pressing of a record, buy a piece of desperately needed gear.
CAN Journal Debuts Its Winter Issue at Loganberry Books
Fri 11/18 @ 6-8PM Want to know what kind of visual art is out there to brighten up those dark winter days and long nights? Just in time the quarterly arts magazine CAN Journal’s winter issue is hitting the streets. The cover features a photo by Buffalo native/Rochester resident...
Nonprofit Helping Local Musicians Hosts Benefit at the Beachland
It was nearly a decade ago that local music sparkplug/Beachland Ballroom co-owner Cindy Barber conceived of the nonprofit Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future with the idea of protecting the areas music legacy while assuring it would be carried on by younger musicians. That nonprofit engaged in a number of small...
Bring the Family to Make a Mess at the Akron Art Museum
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy making a mess. So you can join your kids at the Akron Art Museum’s Mess Makers day. There guest artist Jasmine will help your kids create critters in clay. Or they can play with spice-scented paints that evoke mulled cider and other fall treats: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, brown sugar, ginger, pumpkin, thyme. There’ll also be the chance to use various things found in nature (leaves, sticks, feathers) as brushes for unique effects.
Violinist/Electronic Producer Inti Hayna Performs at Kent’s North Water Street Gallery
Colombian musician Inti Hayna arrived in Kent, Ohio, in 2020, after graduating from college in Bogota, to do graduate studies in the Kent State University School of Music. Her musical interests extend beyond her main instrument, the violin, to computer-enhanced electronic music and voice. She brings her classical training to bear on her more experimental work, influenced by house and other dance music. She’s a composer, producer and now a DJ as well.
Cleveland Photo Fest Opens with One Million (?) Images
Fri 11/18 @ 5-9PM The Cleveland Photo Fest debuted in the fall of 2019, founded by three local photographers, Herb Ascherman, Laura D’Alessandro and Jim Szudy, who performed the astonishing task of putting it together in seven months. Its inaugural year in 2019 enjoyed remarkable success, especially for a...
Cleveland Jazz Guitarist Tim Mirth Brings His Quartet to the BOP STOP
Like most musicians in the experimental improvisational music scene, guitarist Tim Mirth, who is trained in both classical music and jazz, has collaborated with many combinations of musicians. For instance, he works with percussionist Paul Stranahan under the name Night Terrors and released music with his jazz fusion ensemble Stellar Regions.
Notre Dame College New Play Festival Showcases Previously Unproduced Works
The performing arts department of Notre Dame College in South Euclid, now headed by Ensemble Theatre’s executive artist director Celeste Cosentino, is forging ahead with its annual new play festival, staging 3-4 previously unproduced works each night of its three-day run at Regina Auditorium. It theme this year is “Citizens of the World.”
NEWS: Rock Hall 2022 Inductions to Be Aired on HBO
The bad news for Cleveland rock n’ rollers was that the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 5 was held in Los Angeles this year. The good news was that the rumors of the ceremony being held in Cleveland every third year instead of every other year turned out to be maybe false. (All other halls of fame host their inductions every year, even if they’re in a off-the-beaten-track places like Cooperstown, NY.)
Surmounted
CoolCleveland has managed to land in your inbox every week for 20 years. In fact, some of the trees in the photo above were just seeds or saplings when we sent our first groundbreaking emails. And from the beginning, CoolCleveland has endorsed and interviewed candidates and issues. In 2002, Cuyahoga & Summit were bright blue and Ohio was still a swing state. 20 years later, in last week’s election, 7 of Ohio’s 10 largest counties, where the Democratic voters reside, turned out in lower numbers than the state average. That’s a recipe for allowing the minority to rule the majority. You don’t get your way if you don’t vote. Democracy may have prevailed in America this time around, but it’s no thanks to Ohio’s urban (non-)voters. Those of us who live in the cities are going to need to do better.
A Night of Trivia Fundraiser at Phunkenship
Now here’s a fun event that will help a great cause. The United Spinal Association is hosting a Night of Trivia and Raffle at Phunkenship Brewery on Sat 11/19, starting at a very reasonable 4PM in the afternoon. Get your tickets here. The Dinner Bar is catered by Barrio...
Made Cleveland on Coventry Hosts Clothing Swap
Made Cleveland, an expansive shop devoted to art, crafts and other items made by local artisans and artists, has re-activated the large space in Coventry Village vacated last summer by the long-running import shop City Buddha. Not only does it provide one-stop, seven-days-a-week shopping for those who like to spend...
Military Leader Who Led Katrina Rescue Effort Talks About Veteran’s Role in Community
Retired lieutenant general Russel Honoré is a hero in the face of natural disasters. His arrival in New Orleans in 2005, following the humanitarian catastrophe of Hurricane Katrina and the bungling of unprepared federal agencies, signaled a turning of the corner. The Louisiana native and career Army man, known for his disaster relief expertise, was also tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate security failures at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Bike Cleveland Remembers Victims of Traffic Violence on Public Square
Sun 11/20 @ 5-6PM The nonprofit Bike Cleveland’s main mission is working to create safer streets, designed for everyone — walkers and bikers, and not just cars. One of the ways they call attention to the urgency of their mission is by joining with global communities for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with an event, taking place at Public Square.
Author Talks About Challenges Faced by Small Businesses
It’s no secret that many small towns have been hollowed out by giant box stores (and now dollar stores) opening on their outskirts. Many little downtowns, lined with locally owned small businesses, sit empty. All of that was going on years before Covid hit, which added additional challenges. Pulitzer...
11.09-11.16.2022 Basal
Start at the bottom and work up. We’re proud that CoolCleveland has been endorsing candidates since we were founded 20 years ago. In the 2022 election yesterday, virtually all our endorsed candidates prevailed in Cuyahoga County. It’s too early to know the final results of this all-important election. But this much we do know: turnout, both locally and statewide, appears to be at near-historic levels for a midterm election. In some districts, voters turned out at nearly the same rate as a presidential election, which is unheard of. If this trend of activated voters continues, it’s good news for both Democracy and for Democrats, who generally benefit from high turnout. But not all of our eligible voters turned out, and that has become a crisis.Some of us are re-thinking and recharging. The Akron Symphony is featuring Black composers in its Christmas program. NEO photog Ryan Harris says “Don’t Touch My Hair” at the Pivot Center. Figurative artist Judy Takacs wins a big award for her pro-choice painting. Guitarist Mark Lee Shannon releases a book on his 8 years of sobriety. The documentary Mama Bear, outlining the journey to accepting LGBTQ+ kids, is screening at West Shore Unitarian Universalist. The roots of the opioid crisis are explored in a talk at the City Club.
