Start at the bottom and work up. We’re proud that CoolCleveland has been endorsing candidates since we were founded 20 years ago. In the 2022 election yesterday, virtually all our endorsed candidates prevailed in Cuyahoga County. It’s too early to know the final results of this all-important election. But this much we do know: turnout, both locally and statewide, appears to be at near-historic levels for a midterm election. In some districts, voters turned out at nearly the same rate as a presidential election, which is unheard of. If this trend of activated voters continues, it’s good news for both Democracy and for Democrats, who generally benefit from high turnout. But not all of our eligible voters turned out, and that has become a crisis.Some of us are re-thinking and recharging. The Akron Symphony is featuring Black composers in its Christmas program. NEO photog Ryan Harris says “Don’t Touch My Hair” at the Pivot Center. Figurative artist Judy Takacs wins a big award for her pro-choice painting. Guitarist Mark Lee Shannon releases a book on his 8 years of sobriety. The documentary Mama Bear, outlining the journey to accepting LGBTQ+ kids, is screening at West Shore Unitarian Universalist. The roots of the opioid crisis are explored in a talk at the City Club.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO