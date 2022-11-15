Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
coolcleveland.com
CityMusic Cleveland Offers Diverse, Mostly Contemporary, Music at Praxis Gallery
Fri 11/18 @ 7-9PM CityMusic Cleveland is a chamber orchestra that performs in a variety of venues across northeast Ohio in a variety of configurations. For its upcoming concert at the Praxis Fiber Workshop Gallery, it’s stripping down to a quartet to perform an adventurous program of music, featuring only one piece likely to be familiar to listeners, Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F major.
coolcleveland.com
Get Ready for Thanksgiving with Some Groovy Jam-Band Vibes
Want to get a buzz on and bathe in good vibes before confronting your MAGA uncle on Thanskgiving? Head down to the Beachland Ballroom and check out “Pre-Baked” with Sunshine Daydream, a local band carrying on the forever band of jam band music. (The band played to a huge crowd at this summer’s Waterloo Arts Fest, seeming to draw people from every corner of the street.)
coolcleveland.com
A Night of Trivia Fundraiser at Phunkenship
Now here’s a fun event that will help a great cause. The United Spinal Association is hosting a Night of Trivia and Raffle at Phunkenship Brewery on Sat 11/19, starting at a very reasonable 4PM in the afternoon. Get your tickets here. The Dinner Bar is catered by Barrio...
coolcleveland.com
Panza Foundation Announces Its 2023 Local Musician Grantees at Happy Dog Concert
Eight years ago local musician John Panza and his wife Jane founded the nonprofit Panza foundation to give back to the area’s indie rock community, with the realization that a small amount of money could make a huge difference to a local band: fund a short tour, pay for a recording session or the pressing of a record, buy a piece of desperately needed gear.
Foreigner bringing farewell tour to Blossom this summer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Foreigner, one of the biggest rock bands of the 1980s, is hitting the road this summer for one last worldwide tour. Launching in Atlanta on July 6, 2023, the 32-city tour includes a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on July 24. “The time has...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Artist Derek Hess Shows New Work at Chicago Gallery
Lots of Clevelanders — and national and international music fans — know the story of artist Derek Hess. He booked underground bands at the Euclid Tavern in the 90s, across the street from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he studied, and drew his own flyers for the shows, which rapidly became collectible. His flyers were noticed by art promoter Marty Geramita (who still reps him) who persuaded him to turn his designs into silkscreened (and soon also highly collectible) concert posters.
coolcleveland.com
Notre Dame College New Play Festival Showcases Previously Unproduced Works
The performing arts department of Notre Dame College in South Euclid, now headed by Ensemble Theatre’s executive artist director Celeste Cosentino, is forging ahead with its annual new play festival, staging 3-4 previously unproduced works each night of its three-day run at Regina Auditorium. It theme this year is “Citizens of the World.”
Free meet-and-greet with 'A Christmas Story' cast at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. There has been a blizzard of buzz swirling around A Christmas Story as the iconic house in Cleveland went up for sale Monday just days before the hotly anticipated sequel premiers on HBO Max.
coolcleveland.com
NEWS: Rock Hall 2022 Inductions to Be Aired on HBO
The bad news for Cleveland rock n’ rollers was that the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 5 was held in Los Angeles this year. The good news was that the rumors of the ceremony being held in Cleveland every third year instead of every other year turned out to be maybe false. (All other halls of fame host their inductions every year, even if they’re in a off-the-beaten-track places like Cooperstown, NY.)
bwexponent.com
Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus
On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
coolcleveland.com
Bring the Family to Make a Mess at the Akron Art Museum
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy making a mess. So you can join your kids at the Akron Art Museum’s Mess Makers day. There guest artist Jasmine will help your kids create critters in clay. Or they can play with spice-scented paints that evoke mulled cider and other fall treats: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, brown sugar, ginger, pumpkin, thyme. There’ll also be the chance to use various things found in nature (leaves, sticks, feathers) as brushes for unique effects.
coolcleveland.com
CAN Journal Debuts Its Winter Issue at Loganberry Books
Fri 11/18 @ 6-8PM Want to know what kind of visual art is out there to brighten up those dark winter days and long nights? Just in time the quarterly arts magazine CAN Journal’s winter issue is hitting the streets. The cover features a photo by Buffalo native/Rochester resident...
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
coolcleveland.com
Avant-Garde Arts & Crafts Show Comes to Strongsville
The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows were founded in 2011 by Becki Silverstein, herself a former crafter, to put on shows featuring local handmade artisans and crafters year round. The shows take place mostly in affluent Cleveland suburbs such as Rocky River, Westlake, Solon and Avon, as well as in Columbus and Cincinnati, and Silverstein donates a portion of the proceeds to a charity in the community where the show takes place.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career
Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale. But this isn’t just any house... This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983. The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s creating holiday magic with one of our favorite florists
HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton calls florist Gregg Lauck the ‘king of contemporary floral design’. Gregg owns The Greenhouse in Hudson and Kenny paid him a visit to see what’s blooming for the holidays. Click here to learn more about The Greenhouse in Hudson.
Owners of Hail Mary's and Salty Mary's Open Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon in N. Ridgeville
The Tex Mex-style barbecue joint dishes up a great mix of Texas roadhouse hits
coolcleveland.com
Made Cleveland on Coventry Hosts Clothing Swap
Made Cleveland, an expansive shop devoted to art, crafts and other items made by local artisans and artists, has re-activated the large space in Coventry Village vacated last summer by the long-running import shop City Buddha. Not only does it provide one-stop, seven-days-a-week shopping for those who like to spend...
