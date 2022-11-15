ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

The National Weather Services has issued a Red Flag warning for the Santa Monica Mountains, the Los Angeles and Ventura coasts, and coastal valleys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. A high wind warning is also in effect 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, to 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be the first strong Santa Ana wind event of the season with the Santa Monica Mountains experiencing winds of up to 75 mph with humidity levels dropping to below 15 percent.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept will have augmented staffing in place for Malibu and surrounding areas. Trancas Canyon and Charmlee Wilderness Parks are closed for safety during Red Flag Warnings

Residents are encouraged to take preparatory actions now including checking and preparing their disaster kits, filling their gas tanks, knowing how to operate an electronic garage door and gate without power, and reviewing their emergency plan.

BE PREPARED

Malibu residents should be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power and traffic signal outages, downed tree limbs and powerlines, hazardous driving conditions and hazardous seas and beach conditions. Drive with caution, especially on canyon roads. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it were an all-way stop sign. For PSPS power outage preparedness information, visit ready.lacounty.gov .

Advertisement

STAY INFORMED

Residents should monitor emergency and weather updates on local AM and FM radio (which will work with handcrank, solar, battery-powered and car radios if the power is out). The City will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org . All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for alerts at www.MalibuCity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center.”). Sign up for LA County emergency alerts at: lacounty.gov/emergency . In case of evacuations, the City will use the Everbridge Disaster Notification System. Most cell and landline phone numbers in Malibu are already entered in the system, but residents and businesses can create a profile at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications to change or add additional contact information.

The post Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

LA County Lifeguards caution swimmers; high tides 30-35 mph winds expected in Malibu through Zuma

The National Weather Service continues to issue a High Wind Advisory in effect today until 7 p.m. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards caution swimmers and ask to check in with lifeguards prior to entering the water. Northeast winds 35-45 mph expected in Malibu through Zuma.  The post LA County Lifeguards caution swimmers; high tides 30-35 mph winds expected in Malibu through Zuma appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

‘Run Malibu’ donates $59,046 to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

The 14th Annual “Run Malibu” half-marathon and 5K event held at Zuma Beach during the first weekend of November was a win-win for everyone involved — the 4,500 people who registered to participate, the 3,200 people who showed up, and the 120 kids in the Fun Run, along with family members and spectators. The race has sold out for the last five years in a row.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce hosts event to connect businesses in Malibu

The Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and The Malibu Times held a Connection Breakfast at Aviator Nation Dreamland on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to introduce and connect businesses in Malibu. Malibu City Councilmember, former Mayor and Focal Point Business Coach Mikke Pierson also provided a presentation on the “Power of Positivity.” Pierson has decades of experience in […] The post Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce hosts event to connect businesses in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Eastbound lanes of PCH closed half mile west of Big Rock for water main repair through Thursday Nov 17

1 – 2 eastbound lanes of PCH are closed at 20466 PCH (half mile west of Big Rock Dr) Monday afternoon through Thursday morning, Nov. 17 for LA County Waterworks District 29 emergency water main leak repair. WWD29 has activated bypass waterlines and filled all of the water storage reservoirs in the District to maintain […] The post Eastbound lanes of PCH closed half mile west of Big Rock for water main repair through Thursday Nov 17 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Traffic collision on Kanan Dume Road and PCH

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station reported a fatal traffic collision and vehicle fire at PCH and Kanan Dume Road. All lanes of PCH closed at Kanan Dume Rd SB closed at Cornell Rd. Use alternate route, avoid the area. The post Traffic collision on Kanan Dume Road and PCH appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized

Sea N Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times At 4:32 a.m. early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, a thief wearing a hood over a wig did significant financial and emotional damage when he shattered a storefront window at Sea N Soul Surf—a shop at 29575 […] The post Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King”

The Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King,” a true story about an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to the 1800s. The film was primarily made by women of color and is in theaters now. Four guests came for an in-person audience Q&A: Producer Cathy Schulman, […] The post Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King” appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14 10/3 Theft by unlocked vehicle A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the front passenger-side windows open, and their wallet was missing. The victim received a notification that their card was used at the […] The post The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Emily Shane Foundation hosts Wine Pairing Event at Strange Family Wines

The Emily Shane Foundation held its annual fundraisers in the start of November. “Soaring to Success” replaces the annual “Butterfly” event, one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation. Two fundraisers were held online and one was held in-person.  “Our foundation’s Wine Pairing Evening at the Strange Family Vineyard’s Tasting Room was such a […] The post Emily Shane Foundation hosts Wine Pairing Event at Strange Family Wines appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue saves missing dog

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Malibu Search and Rescue was notified by Dog Days Search and Rescue Team, a registered 501(c)(3) non profit organization animal search and rescue group, about a large dog that had been missing for a full week and was located at the bottom of a canyon in Malibu. They were concerned […] The post Malibu Search and Rescue saves missing dog appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.  The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.  […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

City provides storm update, preparedness tips and sandbags locations in Malibu

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the current storm will bring up to 1-3 inches of rain to Malibu today, November 7, through Wednesday, November 9. For detailed local weather information, visit NWS LA/Oxnard. The City of Malibu provided resources for residents in Malibu. ROAD HAZARDS Please be cautious on the road and be ready […] The post City provides storm update, preparedness tips and sandbags locations in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Safety Commission meeting addresses fire season, Woolsey Fire anniversary and MRCA proposal

During the long but productive Public Safety Commission meeting on Nov. 2, commissioners provided an update on the tow yard, fire season, Beacon Box, and more. For staff updates, Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said she submitted a proposal for a temporary impound yard at Malibu Middle and High School. “In the past, there was […] The post Public Safety Commission meeting addresses fire season, Woolsey Fire anniversary and MRCA proposal appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Part of PCH closed due to gas leak

Authorities closed parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon due to a gas leak. Around 6 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a natural gas main on 32640 block of PCH. No injuries have been reported a this time. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas […] The post Part of PCH closed due to gas leak appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7. The post LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Local women honored for their leadership

Local women who have made an impact on the community with the good deeds they do were honored this week by the newly combined Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. About 200 people gathered for a luncheon at Duke’s restaurant on Nov. 3 to congratulate the honorees and, for many, to reunite with friends they […] The post Local women honored for their leadership appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the Week of 11/10

THURS, NOV. 10 PARK TALES: A CORNUCOPIA OF TALES Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Program goes from 10 […] The post Calendar for the Week of 11/10 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Recently created ‘View Protection Ordinance’

Dear Editor,  Below is my letter that was sent to officials Joyce Parker-Bozylinski and Richard Mollica at the City of Malibu on Saturday, Oct. 29. I have been in discussions with the City concerning the increasing loss of white water ocean view from our property as a result of volunteer trees growing since the Wolseley […] The post Recently created ‘View Protection Ordinance’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
992
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy