Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains

The National Weather Services has issued a Red Flag warning for the Santa Monica Mountains, the Los Angeles and Ventura coasts, and coastal valleys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. A high wind warning is also in effect 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, to 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be the first strong Santa Ana wind event of the season with the Santa Monica Mountains experiencing winds of up to 75 mph with humidity levels dropping to below 15 percent.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept will have augmented staffing in place for Malibu and surrounding areas. Trancas Canyon and Charmlee Wilderness Parks are closed for safety during Red Flag Warnings

Residents are encouraged to take preparatory actions now including checking and preparing their disaster kits, filling their gas tanks, knowing how to operate an electronic garage door and gate without power, and reviewing their emergency plan.

BE PREPARED

Malibu residents should be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power and traffic signal outages, downed tree limbs and powerlines, hazardous driving conditions and hazardous seas and beach conditions. Drive with caution, especially on canyon roads. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it were an all-way stop sign. For PSPS power outage preparedness information, visit ready.lacounty.gov .

Advertisement

STAY INFORMED

Residents should monitor emergency and weather updates on local AM and FM radio (which will work with handcrank, solar, battery-powered and car radios if the power is out). The City will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org . All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for alerts at www.MalibuCity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center.”). Sign up for LA County emergency alerts at: lacounty.gov/emergency . In case of evacuations, the City will use the Everbridge Disaster Notification System. Most cell and landline phone numbers in Malibu are already entered in the system, but residents and businesses can create a profile at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications to change or add additional contact information.

The post Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains appeared first on The Malibu Times .