Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Police work to strengthen community trust

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to gain the trust of the people in the community they serve. Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor attended her department's Tampa Night Out. It's an event the Tampa Police Department holds to talk with community members and strengthen relationships.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay

  TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
10 Tampa Bay

More safety enhancements coming to busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors. People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota police officer shoots person during reported robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning involving one of the department's officers, the agency explains in a news release. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area near Beneva and Fruitville roads on reports of a robbery. “For unknown reasons that...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
