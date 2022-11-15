TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors. People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO