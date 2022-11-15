Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Related
Tampa Police work to strengthen community trust
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to gain the trust of the people in the community they serve. Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor attended her department's Tampa Night Out. It's an event the Tampa Police Department holds to talk with community members and strengthen relationships.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
Hillsborough man found guilty in murder of beloved teacher
A Tampa jury found a man guilty of murder in the killing of a local elementary school teacher, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit said.
Trial delayed a 3rd time for former mosque volunteer accused of molestation
TAMPA, Fla. — The trial of a former Tampa youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys has been delayed a third time. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial was originally set for Aug. 23, rescheduled for Nov. 1, then rescheduled again for Jan. 3. Now it’s been rescheduled to...
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
Florida teacher arrested after touching students inappropriately, deputies say
A Sumter County teacher was arrested after deputies said he touched students inappropriately.
More safety enhancements coming to busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors. People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Sarasota police officer shoots person during reported robbery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning involving one of the department's officers, the agency explains in a news release. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area near Beneva and Fruitville roads on reports of a robbery. “For unknown reasons that...
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
State attorney: St. Pete officer was justified in shooting, killing armed man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during an incident in September, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at a home in the area of 20th Avenue North near...
Hillsborough leaders recommend safety changes to South Tampa intersection where teens died in crash
Almost a year after two Plant High School students died in a motorcycle crash, South Tampa residents are pushing to make the intersection where it happened safer.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
'Tampa Crossroads' leader confirms financial issues led to its permanent closure
TAMPA, Fla. — The Board President of a Tampa non-profit confirmed Tuesday that financial problems led to its permanent closure. Last week, Tampa Crossroads abruptly and quietly closed its doors. The nonprofit helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services. According to its website, it had been in operation since 1977.
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Fatal shooting investigation determines officer was 'within his legal duties'
A state attorney determined that an officer that shot and killed a suspect in Sept. did so 'within his legal duties,' according to a statement released on Tuesday.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1