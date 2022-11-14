Congresswoman Karen Bass will be LA’s next mayor. The race was officially called on Wednesday, with Bass taking 53% of the votes over billionaire businessman Rick Caruso. She’s the first woman and second Black mayor in the city’s history. When she takes office on December 12, she’ll be in charge of navigating LA through difficult issues such as a growing homeless population of 42,000 people, a city council still reeling from racism and corruption scandals, and a frustration among voters that the city is dysfunctional.

