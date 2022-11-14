ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Cledus U Dipstick
3d ago

Orange County is expensive enough,and the Dems will all but guarantee even more costs.For God sakes people,what is wrong with you??

Chef Stone
2d ago

Orange county has 2.4mil people (total) in it. Not all are of voting age and only 49% of the registered voters actually voted. They're saying that there's still HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS votes left to count? Geezus...how long does it take to alter a ballot?

spectrumnews1.com

Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?

November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly. GET THE LATEST LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS HERE Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night. Results on 11/08/22 However, Wallis took The post Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Mayor-elect Karen Bass wants to build more housing. Funding, approvals will be huge lifts

Congresswoman Karen Bass will be LA’s next mayor. The race was officially called on Wednesday, with Bass taking 53% of the votes over billionaire businessman Rick Caruso. She’s the first woman and second Black mayor in the city’s history. When she takes office on December 12, she’ll be in charge of navigating LA through difficult issues such as a growing homeless population of 42,000 people, a city council still reeling from racism and corruption scandals, and a frustration among voters that the city is dysfunctional.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim

Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
ANAHEIM, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Four races still remain close

UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Can Hugo Soto-Martinez help make LA City Council more progressive?

LA City Councilmember-elect Hugo Soto-Martinez credits his South LA-based upbringing, union organizing, and time studying criminology at UC Irvine for giving him a different perspective on housing and policing. Susan Straight wrote a love letter to SoCal with “Mecca,” her newest book. She tells a vivid tale of her many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
LOS ANGELES, CA

