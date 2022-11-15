Read full article on original website
US Senate to vote this week on same-sex marriage bill
The US Senate will vote this week on a bill to protect same-sex marriage, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, after an agreement reached between members of both parties. A bipartisan group of senators announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached.
Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul vote against advancing protections for same-sex marriage
Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against advancinglegislation that would add protections for same-sex marriage to federal law amid fears that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 ruling that legalized such marriages, much like the court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. However,...
Senators set to vote on bill to codify Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections
The Senate is set to vote this week on a bill to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal earlier Monday, signaling they believe they have the votes to get past a filibuster and move the measure to President Biden’s desk.
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
A new report of a conversation between Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito and Edward “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass) has highlighted what the justice told the late senator in 2005 and what the justice actually did 17 years later when he wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored a U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator. Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic. With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia had 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.
Washington Examiner
Here are the 12 Republicans who helped push the same-sex marriage bill through the Senate
The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday that seeks to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage, overcoming one of the bill’s final hurdles before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature. The Respect for Marriage Act codifies same-sex marriage into federal law while also...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future
If the Senate votes to move forward with the legislation, a final vote could come as soon as this week, or by the end of the month, while Democrats still control the House.
What in the World Happened to the Supreme Court?
Back in May, after waves of protesters converged on the Supreme Court in response to the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a black fence appeared around the Court’s perimeter. Eight feet tall and deemed “unscalable” by the authorities, it offered an eerie echo of how the Court’s neighbor on Capitol Hill had looked behind barricades erected after the insurrection of January 6, 2021.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation,...
U.S. Senate advances bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that gives federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages in a vote of 62-37. “Marriage equality is too important an issue to risk failure,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ahead of the vote. Wednesday’s...
New York's concealed carry gun law partially reinstated by federal appeals court
A federal appeals court has stayed a ruling and will temporarily reinstate parts of New York's concealed carry law
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
LDS Church supports compromise bill protecting same-sex marriage
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday said it would support a compromise version of a federal bill that codifies same-sex marriage
Results: Oregon Measure 112: Voters decided to remove the state constitution's language addressing slavery in prisons
Supporters argued that the slavery exception heavily impacted marginalized communities. Oregon's Department of Corrections argued that the measure misleads the public.
Advocate
Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote
The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
Biden's era of big government is over
The Republican takeover of the House will force the president to shift gears on his economic agenda.
Nationwide law protecting same-sex marriage set to pass before end of year
Faced with no longer having a trifecta in Washington at the start of the year, Democrats are moving hastily during this lame duck session.
House Asks Supreme Court to Formally Settle Trump Tax Issue
Recently, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump's tax documents. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives panel that wants the information is petitioning the highest court in the land.
