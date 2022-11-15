Read full article on original website
Police investigation locks down Neptune Township neighborhood
A major police investigation has locked down a neighborhood in Neptune Township.
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
News 12
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver
A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
Mount Vernon police take another gun off streets
The post reads "While most of us were sleeping last night, Detective Jones and Officers Price, Mustafa, Cartwright and Betty were helping to keep Mount Vernon safe by getting yet another gun off our streets."
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
Capital District receives nearly $100k in housing grants
More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Mount Vernon giving away free recycling bins as part of refuse sustainability plan
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the goal is to improve green space throughout the city and comply with federal and state guidelines.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Homer woman arrested after Walmart Grand Larceny
According to New York State Police, a Homer woman was arrested on November 11th after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
More money could be headed to cash-strapped 'hero pay' program
On Wednesday, state comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon urged lawmakers to fully fund the Connecticut Premium Pay Program.
NY’s new concealed carry law back in full effect – for now
The New York State Court of Appeals A panel of three judges at the 2nd Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate the sections of the law that were blocked by a federal judge last week. [ more › ]
NY Attorney General's office to crack down on online sellers shipping ammunition to the state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office would be cracking down on online ammunition sellers that are shipping ammunition to residents of New York. These sellers are not keeping records of these sales, according to her office. A total of 39 ammunition...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben
STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
Gov. Murphy: Review of New Jersey’s COVID-19 response could begin within days
Gov. Murphy first announced in April 2020 that the state would have a full examination of how it handled the pandemic.
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
norwoodnews.org
NYS to Auction More than 1,300 Surplus Items from Decommissioned COVID-19 Care Facilities
New York State Office of General Services (OGS) commissioner, Jeanette Moy, announced on Sunday, Nov. 13, the State will sell more than 1,300 items of FEMA-supplied inventory from decommissioned COVID-19 alternate care facilities at two auctions taking place on consecutive days. The auctions will be held at the New York...
chronicle-express.com
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
