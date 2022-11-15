ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
News 12

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver

A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
GUILFORD, CT
flackbroadcasting.com

Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben

STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY

