Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos
"Wherever they are, that's just what it is," Eva Mendes previously told PEOPLE on how Ryan Gosling and their two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — are her home Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may be short and sweet, but it may hold a deeper meaning. The actress and entrepreneur, 48, has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But, a new Instagram post suggests she's more comfortable giving a glimpse inside her relationship. In a photo shared on Tuesday, Mendes is seen...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'
After years of close friendship, the reality TV star and NBA player took their relationship to the next level in 2020 Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday. On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today." Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Andy Cohen Cuddles Baby Lucy and Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben on Cozy Night In: Photo
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3 Andy Cohen is ready to cozy up indoors with his favorite people. On Tuesday, the Radio Andy host shared some sweet moments from his night at home with his kids on his Instagram Story. The first photo shows Cohen cuddling up with daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, who wears a long-sleeved black, white, and pink leopard print onesie. Lucy looks over at the camera as her dad kisses her cheek. The Watch What Happens Live, 53,...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on Slumberland Set
"Getting old," Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, sharing a set of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram. In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, 'Oh, so when's the date?'"
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on her childhood fondly. During Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 40-year-old shared with co-host Hoda Kotb a glimpse of what it was like growing up with George and Laura Bush as parents. "We had curfews," she said, but "they weren't...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
