Event held to remember lives lost in Gainesville's homeless community

Mike Fisher, housing/program manager for Ninth District Opportunity, speaks Monday, Nov. 14, 2002, at St. Paul United Methodist Church at a memorial for homeless people whose lives have been lost. - photo by Ben Anderson

A modest crowd braved the frigid weather Monday evening and gathered in the parking lot of St. Paul United Methodist Church to remember the lives that have been lost in Gainesville’s ever-growing homeless community.

The memorial, organized by the Homeless Coalition of Gainesville, also served as an occasion to recognize National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“I live here in the city of Gainesville, but I do not have a home,” said Clarence Rhoyden, who says he became homeless following his son’s death. “I want you to look at my face. I want you to see me. I matter. I am a human being, and I’m not speaking just for myself but for all the homeless people out here. … I am a real person, not some object, not some collection of stories. I’m me, and I suffer.”

The city’s homeless population has increased six-fold since 2019 as the cost of living rises and affordable housing becomes increasingly difficult to find. Nearly 40% of renters are cost-burdened, paying more than one-third of their income in rent, and nearly one-fifth are severely cost-burdened, forking over more than half their income.

“Homelessness has hit us, and it’s in our front yard. It’s no longer in our backyard where we can hide it,” said Bilal Ali, imam at Gainesville Islamic Cultural Center. “This is the chicken capital of the world, and you mean to tell me we don't have the resources to put a facility together to deal with the mental illness that causes people to go to the street.”

Bilal Ali, left, imam at Gainesville Islamic Cultural Center, and Clarence Rhoyden, right, speak Monday, Nov. 14, 2002, at St. Paul United Methodist Church at a memorial for homeless people whose lives have been lost. - photo by Ben Anderson

Plummeting temperatures can be life-threatening for the homeless. But for some, winter’s wrath is secondary to the loneliness and isolation that many experience during the holidays.

“It’s hard, especially this time of year,” Rhoyden said. “It ain’t so much the weather, it’s the holidays … when we see everybody else out with their families enjoying themselves.”

Mayor Sam Couvillon was slated to deliver a proclamation on homelessness, but he was unable to attend.

The proclamation aims to “educate the public about the many reasons people are hungry and homeless, including the shortage of affordable housing in Gainesville,” and it affirms “the desire of the City of Gainesville to see all persons in our great city living in safe, healthy and affordable conditions.”

Mike Fisher, Ninth District Opportunity housing/program manager, stood in for Couvillon, calling the proclamation a “big milestone” for the city, “the same city that two years ago didn't acknowledge we even have homeless in the city.”

Keya Hillman, St. Paul United Methodist Church pastor, speaks Monday, Nov. 14, 2002, at the church at a memorial for homeless people whose lives have been lost. - photo by Ben Anderson

Fisher spoke to Couvillon’s commitment to addressing homelessness.

“Sam is a supporter of this work and I'm very proud of him, and I will speak to his integrity on the issues of homelessness,” he said. “We have a long way to go, but know that your mayor is behind you in this project.”

Keya Hillman, St. Paul’s pastor, gave a sermon on the “Many Faces of Homelessness.”

“We like to think of homelessness as the worst case scenario, someone with mental illness, someone with addiction, someone with their own personal failing, but the face of homelessness is truly you and me. Many of us are one paycheck away from being homeless ourselves.”