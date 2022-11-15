Our beloved wife, mother, Gigi, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on November 14 into her Lord and Savior’s arms. Wanda Lou Goble was 76 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed. Everyone who had the privileged to know her were loved fiercely and treated as if they were part of her family.

CROSS PLAINS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO