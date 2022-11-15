Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turns 63 on Thursday, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors say Fairchild held both sides of his body against a scorching furnace, then threw him into a table. The child never regained consciousness and died later that day. “The method of Adam’s murder can only be described as torture,” prosecutors from the Oklahoma attorney general’s office wrote to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 4-1 last month against recommending clemency for Fairchild. Attorneys for Fairchild argue that he was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions.
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head in the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. In Texas late Wednesday, prison officials executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
Mental health advocates say there’s a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count. It makes no sense to an Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy and says an abortion saved her...
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced the unveiling of its subsidiary Innovative Construction Group’s second off-site solutions manufacturing operations in Florence, South Carolina. Focused on single-family and multi-family wood framed construction, this facility will expand ICG’s production and distribution capabilities to meet growing demand in the Southeast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005133/en/ Pictured (from left to right): Rich Allen (ICG), Ryan Marshall (PulteGroup), Pamela Evette (Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina), Ryan Melin (ICG), Willard Dorriety, Jr. (Florence County Council), Gregg Robinson (Florence County Economic Development Partnership). (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. Vote counting had gone on for days since the Tuesday election, as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
Comments / 0