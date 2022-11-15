Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Related
POLICE: Two-car wreck ‘ricocheted’ into pedestrian in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police were on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil on Monday. According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time. Police were dispatched […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
inforney.com
Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler
Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication...
Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen
UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He was found about half a mile […]
4 People Killed And 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wood County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 515 and FM 2966. According to the Police, a 43-year-old Brandy L.Addicks traveling southbound on FM 2966 struck 64-year-old Phillipus P. Strydom’s vehicle on the left side.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
KLTV
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
Tyler sports bar under investigation again for overserving man who struck construction worker
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bar is under investigation for its alleged role in a drunk driving crash that sent a construction worker to the hospital. On Nov. 10 around 12:30 a.m., CBS19 was on the scene of a crash along State Highway 155. Police said a driver struck...
Longview Police Officer who underwent open heart surgery now diagnosed with cancer, department asking for support
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. “Besides being a police officer, Larry Solomon is also a Marine, so all he knows is how to […]
Longview house fires cause about $20,000 in damage
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday. According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they...
Officials search for missing person in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an Ore City man that went missing in the early morning on Nov. 5. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen by his girlfriend when they ran into the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County while it was dark out.
KTRE
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
Longview Fire Department responds to 3 house fires in one day
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, the Longview Fire Department responded to three separate residential structure fires on Della Lane, East Melton Street and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m. LFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of East Melton Street. When fire department crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from […]
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Smith County Peace Officers Association donates nearly 1,000 pounds of food to PATH
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Peace Officers Association delivered boxes of food to the nonprofit PATH in Tyler Wednesday morning. SCPOA was able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, with the help of fellow employees and other agencies.
Bullard Main Street to be closed this week
TYLER, Texas — Beginning Monday Nov. 14, Main Street will be under construction and will be closed until the end of the week, The City of Bullard announced. The city encourages drivers to pay close attention to traffic/detour signs indicating lane closures and to remain cautious of construction workers while traveling.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0