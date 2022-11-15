ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Two-car wreck ‘ricocheted’ into pedestrian in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police were on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil on Monday. According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time. Police were dispatched […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler

Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview house fires cause about $20,000 in damage

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday. According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing person in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an Ore City man that went missing in the early morning on Nov. 5. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen by his girlfriend when they ran into the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County while it was dark out.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Fire Department responds to 3 house fires in one day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, the Longview Fire Department responded to three separate residential structure fires on Della Lane, East Melton Street and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m. LFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of East Melton Street. When fire department crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Bullard Main Street to be closed this week

TYLER, Texas — Beginning Monday Nov. 14, Main Street will be under construction and will be closed until the end of the week, The City of Bullard announced. The city encourages drivers to pay close attention to traffic/detour signs indicating lane closures and to remain cautious of construction workers while traveling.
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

CBS19

