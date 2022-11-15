ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Scalise announces bid for House majority leader

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
wealthinsidermag.com

US House Committee to Investigate and Hold Bipartisan Hearing on FTX Collapse

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is planning to investigate the FTX collapse, according to a joint press release published by the committee’s chair Maxine Waters and representative Patrick McHenry. Furthermore, a congressional hearing is scheduled to take place in December, according to the joint statement. Bipartisan Congressional Hearing...
FLORIDA STATE

