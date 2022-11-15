Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen vehicle after chase on Hwy 18, McMinnville Police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Arkansas man is accused of carjacking a woman outside of a McMinnville, Oregon medical clinic on Wednesday before crashing her car on Highway 18 while trying to evade police. McMinnville Police said the incident started shortly before 11 a.m. with reports of a man running...
KATU.com
Wanted felon spotted near Rainier took hostage, fired at car, sheriff says
RAINIER, Ore. — A man law enforcement officials say is armed and dangerous and wanted on a long list of charges was still at large Wednesday night. Columbia County deputies are looking for 41-year-old Kevin J. Reynolds, who has been spotted near Rainier the last couple of days. Sheriff...
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
KATU.com
Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
KATU.com
Man drives into patrol car, runs over spikes, drives in reverse to evade police in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — A man wanted for attempted kidnapping was successfully detained after a three-hour standoff. On Saturday the Tigard Police Department was contacted by Newberg-Dundee Police with information that a wanted man was in Tigard. This man, Worth Briggs IV, 55, had a felony warrant out for his...
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
KATU.com
Linn Co. Sheriff: Seeking public help in locating wanted man connected to vehicle thefts
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect in connection with numerous stolen vehicles. Officials are looking for Billy Raymond Edge, and say he is known to frequent the Lyons and Mill City areas of Linn County. Edge has multiple warrants...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
KATU.com
Multnomah County DA releases new property crime data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Mike Schmidt released new property crime data statistics for the public to view. The data released today spans from 2019 through the third quarter of 2022. The full data set is available on the Multnomah County DA website. The data set includes the...
KATU.com
Wanted 'armed & dangerous' felon spotted near Rainier, schools briefly under lock-in
RAINIER, Ore. — Columbia County deputies are still looking for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous, and the search put some Rainier schools under lock-in procedures on Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asked people to lock their doors and stay inside Tuesday night while they...
Search suspended for 'armed, dangerous' felon near Rainier
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the suspect was not located in the area.A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about seven hours in an area west of Rainier, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday, Nov. 15. The suspect, Kevin Reynolds, was believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, the Sheriff's Office posted on their official Facebook page around 4 p.m. Just after 11 p.m., Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a statement they completed a search of buildings, homes and property in the area and "have no reason to believe...
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
KATU.com
Would-be carjacker who threatened Portland driver with blowtorch sentenced to prison time
A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for trying to rob a delivery driver with a blowtorch in southeast Portland. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree assault.
KATU.com
Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
KXL
Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School
SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night. At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW. Police say the incident...
