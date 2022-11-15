ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

KATU.com

Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR
KRMG

Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County DA releases new property crime data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Mike Schmidt released new property crime data statistics for the public to view. The data released today spans from 2019 through the third quarter of 2022. The full data set is available on the Multnomah County DA website. The data set includes the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Search suspended for 'armed, dangerous' felon near Rainier

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the suspect was not located in the area.A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about seven hours in an area west of Rainier, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday, Nov. 15. The suspect, Kevin Reynolds, was believed to be in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, the Sheriff's Office posted on their official Facebook page around 4 p.m. Just after 11 p.m., Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a statement they completed a search of buildings, homes and property in the area and "have no reason to believe...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School

SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night. At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW. Police say the incident...
SALEM, OR

