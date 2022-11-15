ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDOT prepares for one of the first snowfalls of the year

By Theodora Koulouvaris
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf1jZ_0jApxISO00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – With one of the first snow falls of the season on its way, Illinois Department of Transportation crews are gearing up for the weather ahead.

“We’ve been applying the blades to our plow trucks [and] been getting them ready for snow fighting evolutions,” Steven Beran, the IDOT District Six operations engineer, said. “We’ve also been out earlier today brining our bridges so they don’t freeze before the rest of the roadways do.”

Some drivers had the day off to rest as they get ready for their 12 hour shift of clearing the roads.

Crews have been filling up plows with salt to throw onto the streets to keep them from freezing, and IDOT has more than enough in their salt domes.

“We started preparing for this winter’s evolutions at the end of last winter so all of our salt domes are near capacity right now,” Beran said.

During the winter months, crews work 12 hour shifts clearing snow off the streets, switching with the next shift of drivers at around 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. At those times, Beran said workers refill the trucks with salt and salt brine. Then, the drivers head out on the road for 12 hours.

“As you can probably imagine, they get pretty tired towards the end of their duty shift of 12 hours. “Sometimes they have to take a break, so if you see them in a Casey’s getting a cup of coffee, cut them some slack.”

Beran said drivers should lookout for snow plows on the road and to make sure they give the trucks plenty of room to work.

“Our snow plows are not fast moving machines, they drive relatively slow and sometimes they make sudden movements when they’re trying to clear the snow,” Beran said. “Give them some slack, cut them a break, don’t crowd the plow and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going.”

Beran said IDOT is short staffed right now on drivers and it may take them a bit longer to get all the roads cleared, but he says that they’ll have enough drivers out overnight to get the job done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

More light snow is possible across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Wintry Weather LIVE Blog: The latest updates on the storm and the impacts

Tuesday 1:10 PM Radar showing the more robust snow leaving the area and showers remaining in our northern counties. IDOT cameras showing a greener image than what we saw earlier this morning. Tuesday 12:22 PM Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall numbers from our morning round. We might get some spotty accumulation in spots through […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
khqa.com

Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
MINNESOTA STATE
KMOV

2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
O'FALLON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy