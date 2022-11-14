Read full article on original website
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, Missouri: here’s when
Appearing annually, the Leonid Meteor shower is so named because the meteors seem to come from a single point, called the radiant, originating in the constellation Leo.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.

Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Why are salaries secret? Missouri lawmaker pushes for transparency
ST. LOUIS — Salaries are often a secret among workplaces around the country. Research by Washington University in St. Louis shows that secrecy unfairly widens pay gaps, especially for women and racial minorities. A new study from Payscale reveals our area has the widest gap in gender pay in...
Missouri Allows Some Disabled Workers to Earn Less Than $1 an Hour. The State Says It’s Fine If That Never Changes.
Sheltered workshops are meant to employ disabled adults as they prepare to enter the regular workforce. In Missouri, these workers rarely graduate to higher-paying jobs.
Did You Know There’s a Ladies-Only Off-Road Event in Missouri?
For some reason, off-road activities tend to be associated with dudes, but that's not the case at all. Did you know there's a ladies-only off-road event in Missouri and you won't find a guy there anywhere?. I am fairly certain this new video share is from the SMORR Women’s Wheeling...

Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers
(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...

Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...

6 Most Charming River Towns in Missouri
Of all the small river towns across the US perhaps none are as stunning as those found in Missouri. With the Mississippi River hugging the eastern border, and the Missouri River snaking across the west, Missouri is not in short supply of small towns with tranquil river scenery. Caught in between the influence of the south and the midwest, the character and atmosphere of Missouri's towns provide an interesting and unique history.

Respiratory Disease is on the rise throughout Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials say the state is experiencing increased respiratory disease activity. Doctors say the quick spread is caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV occurring among children. “Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on...
Why Missouri Banned DOJ Monitors on Election Day | Opinion
Missouri just concluded the most successful election in its history, with strong voter turnout and unquestionable integrity at the ballot box.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
